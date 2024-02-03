Mapúa MCM, Arizona State U lead Dabawenyo health, business students into global learning

DAVAO CITY—True to its commitment in delivering global education to students, Mapúa Malayan Colleges Mindanao (Mapúa MCM)’s Alfonso T. Yuchengco College of Business and College of Health Sciences collaborate with Arizona State University (ASU), the leader in innovation among universities in the United States for nine consecutive years—according to the US News & World Report’s 2024 rankings.

Dr. Rick Shangraw Jr., who is Cintana Education’s president, affirmed this effort and solidified the ongoing ties during his most recent visit to Mapúa MCM.

In this collaboration, university students and faculty are provided with unparalleled opportunities to explore high-quality, global education in business and health sciences. Dr. Shangraw emphasized the collaborative nature of the initiative: “Students and faculty are given the chance to engage in excellent programs and courses, both at Mapúa MCM and ASU. They can enroll in [the latter] or study online at other state universities, earning degrees from both institutions.”

One of the notable aspects of this collaboration is the synergistic network of both institutions. Mapúa MCM has made its mark on the global stage when its business students competed in the 2023 Grand Finals of the International Student Start-Up Idea Competition in New Delhi, India. Meanwhile, ASU’s pursuit of excellence in innovation further emphasizes the exceptional educational experience provided to Mapúa MCM students.

In this linkage, the latter’s students and faculty are given opportunities to explore high-quality, global education in business and health sciences.

The collaboration extends beyond academics, offering scholarships, loan programs, and other financial aid programs to ease the burden on students. Dr. Shangraw elaborated: “We are actively working to make their experience more affordable, understanding the financial challenges faced by Filipino students.”

Moreover, students benefit from real-world experiential learning, industry-driven problem solving, and modern tech-enabled simulation environments. Dr. Shangraw emphasized ASU’s commitment to preparing students for the future: “We focus on digital skill sets, essential in the era of rapid technological transformation. ASU, through the Cintana Alliance, offers a vast array of courses, ensuring students are well-equipped for the evolving global landscape.”

The Cintana official pointed out the importance of nurturing not just students’ academic abilities, but also their character and values. He emphasized the significance of internships and community engagement, highlighting ASU’s commitment to being a responsible and responsive community partner.

His visit served as a reaffirmation of the enduring partnership between ASU, Cintana Education, and Mapúa MCM. Together, they continue to shape the educational journey of Filipino students, providing them with a holistic, globally relevant, and transformative learning experience.