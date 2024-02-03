Huawei’s most premium and ambitious tablet

WHILE Huawei didn’t join the smartphone launching spree last month, it did introduce three new devices—a uniquely designed pair of earbuds called the FreeClip, an updated version of its MateBook D16 laptop, and their most premium tablet, the MatePad Pro 13.2-inch.

Initially focusing on entertainment, Huawei shifted its tablet focus to productivity to respond to its consumer’s needs. The MatePad Pro, with features like Multi-Screen Collaboration, further blurred the lines between tablets, phones and other devices, boosting efficiency in office work.

It’s been a while since I last reviewed a Huawei tablet, though I am still using the very first MatePad Pro they released a few years ago as my laptop sub whenever I travel, or when I just need to do light work. Huawei has already released several updates to the MatePad Pro series, but it was the sheer size (and price) of this tablet that piqued my curiosity.

With a massive screen size of 13.2 inches and an equally hefty price tag of P59,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB variant and P64,999 for the 12GB RAM/512GB model, this tablet is definitely not for the majority, but rather designed for a particular group of users who want a premium Android tablet that can meet their demands. This could include executives, creative professionals, content creators, and power users who want a portable device that delivers PC-like performance.

I will be dividing this review into three sections, to share with you how the Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2-inch performs as a tablet, as a digital canvas with the M-Pencil, and as a PC/laptop when connected to the Smart Magnetic Keyboard.

DESIGNED TO IMPRESS AND ENTERTAIN

STARTING off with its sleek, and elegant design, the Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2 comes in either futuristic green or golden black color option. A nanoscale optical coating enhances its metallic appearance giving it a subtle luster finish, while its micro-sand texture provides a high-quality feel as well as fingerprint resistance.

The back cover is crafted from high-strength glass fiber material, making it lighter than most 12-inch tablets with a weight of just 580g, and measuring 5.5mm thin. The MatePad Pro 13.2-inch also introduces a brand-new R angle design, giving it a more streamlined and angular appearance, as well as a more robust and comfortable grip.

Moving on to the display, the Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2-inch has a 94 percent screen-to-body ratio with incredibly thin bezels measuring just 3.4mm. It has a 2880×1920 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate; P3 Premium Color Management; 1,000,000 : 1 Contrast Ratio and 1000nits peak brightness so I didn’t have any problems using it even under bright sunlight. The 3:2 screen ratio, meanwhile, allows it to display more vertical text content and table rows, making it easier when reading text and processing tables or documents at work.

The tablet is the first to have a large-size flexible OLED screen that also features Huawei’s anti-burn screen algorithm, doubling its display lifespan. The MatePad Pro 13.2 boasts of Huawei’s X-True Display technology, known for its strict emphasis on four key display attributes: accurate color reproduction; authentic contrasts between light and shadow; smooth and clear visuals and; comfortable eye protection with TÜV Rheinland Global Eye Care 3.0.

Complementing that excellent visual experience is Huawei Sound for a more immersive audio experience. Huawei upgraded its sound field expansion algorithm, utilizing differences in sound distance and time for an immersive stereo field. This technology automatically adjusts sound effects based on scenes, ensuring users enjoy immersive audio without manual adjustments for each scenario. Compared to other tablets, the MatePad Pro 13.2 isn’t just louder and clearer, it also has the best bass.

I know I’ve told you to just forget the cameras on a tablet, but this dual camera setup—13MP main plus 8MP wide angle—is actually okay and it can even shoot 4K videos at 30fps. As for the 16MP Front Camera, it’s good enough for making those video calls and attending virtual meetings.

NEARLINK MAKES THE M-PENCIL EVEN BETTER

FOR artists who are used to using their tablets as a digital canvas, accuracy is paramount and a responsive stylus makes writing and drawing on a tablet a lot better. Huawei is the first to incorporate NearLink Technology to further improve its proprietary M-Pencil (3rd generation). The NearLink technology embedded in the M-Pencil ensures rapid and stable connectivity with the tablet, facilitating fluid and uninterrupted interaction. The stylus also boasts a remarkable zero-latency performance, enhancing real-time response in usage. From the previous 4096 levels, it is now equipped to deliver over 10,000 levels of pressure sensitivity, enabling nuanced control over ink flow, line thickness, and clarity of strokes, closely mirroring the feel of traditional pen-on-paper writing.

The stylus also incorporates a “one calibration” algorithm that intuitively corrects and standardizes drawn shapes, transforming a roughly drawn circle for example into a perfect one, and allowing for precise angle adjustments in polygons. There’s also an upgraded highlighter feature, handwriting-to-text conversion, and sharing editable HiNote format via Huawei Share.

Included in the M-Pencil packager are two types of nibs: a firm Transparent nib which is ideal for painting and an opaque nib which is slightly softer and more flexible for smoother writing experience, making it better suited for notetaking.

While I’m not particularly skilled in art, my experience using the tablet for note-taking and casual doodling has been impressively similar to writing on paper. The pressure sensitivity of the stylus is quite noticeable, allowing for varied brush strokes based on the pressure applied. There is even a double tap pen gesture so you can quickly switch from pen to eraser. Besides Huawei Notes and Mojing Paint, you can discover more apps for the M-Pencil by heading over to the M-Pen Zone.

PRO-LEVEL PRODUCTIVITY

UNDER the hood, the MatePad Pro 13.2 is powered by a Kirin 9000S (7nm) processor that is paired with 12GB of RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of internal storage. This high-end chipset from Huawei makes this tablet a beast in terms of performance and is capable of intensive multitasking and even running those graphically demanding games. What makes this truly a viable laptop replacement is its full sized Smart Magnetic Keyboard.

Compared to other tablet keyboards I’ve used, this one has a very spacious touchpad and complete set of function keys on top. The touchpad has uniform pressure sensors across its entire surface, providing consistent haptic feedback. It also offers several gesture controls such as pinching or stretching two fingers to zoom in or out, swiping left or right with two fingers to switch pages, or swiping up with three fingers to return to the home screen. To deliver that genuine PC-level office experience, it has a 1.5mm key travel, ensuring comfortable and responsive keystrokes for faster and more efficient typing.

To help you be more productive, the tablet boasts of innovative features like upgraded MultiWindow, and you can also use Super Device to connect your Huawei smartphone. Huawei’s extensive ecosystem includes apps like Huawei Notes, Mojing Paint, CapCut, and PC-Level WPS Office 2.0 that will be available this month.

Further adding to its versatility, the Huawei Smart Magnetic Keyboard split design allows you to switch between Laptop Form, Split Form, and Studio Form with ease. When you are at your desk for office work, you can attach the keyboard to the tablet to turn it into a laptop. If you’re in a limited space, such as on an airplane, or just want a different angle for your screen you can detach the keyboard, place the tablet nearby and still enjoy normal keyboard functions via Bluetooth. For Studio Form, you can remove the keyboard and just use the kickstand for that perfect angle for sketching or watching some videos.

The Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2 comes with an 88W fast charger that supports both USB A and USB C charging cables. A 10-minute quick charge is enough to watch an entire movie, and it only takes just over an hour to fully charge the tablet. The adopted 2S series battery architecture ensures safety while doubling the tablet’s battery capacity.

As for the usual hesitations about finding apps, I was quite surprised as to how the App Gallery and Petal search has improved. All you need to do is type the name of the app on the Petal Search bar and it will direct you to where you can download it. As for Google apps, all you need is to install GBox first and it will show you a list of the Google apps you can download.

Final word: The Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2 stands out with its exquisite design, combining a sleek, lightweight build with a stunning OLED display and powerful audio output. Its robust performance challenges the need for a traditional laptop, especially when paired with the M-Pencil and versatile Smart Magnetic Keyboard. While its price may be a consideration, the tablet’s comprehensive features and seamless functionality make it a worthwhile investment for both professionals and creatives seeking a top-tier device.