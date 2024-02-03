Holistic approach needed to fight cybercrimes

A consolidated platform composed of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), not silo-based solutions, is the proper response to counter cyber threats.

Ian Felipe, country manager of Trend Micro Philippines, told reporters in a recent press briefing that working on silos or separate units will only exacerbate the situation as cybercriminals can operate more effectively in penetrating and neutralizing the network. “Organizations have to invest in a consolidated and holistic platform in AI and ML under an Attack Surface Risk Management (ASRM) system to detect immediately the risks in the network.

Monte de Jesus, senior threat researcher at Trend Micro Philippines, said organizations must always be vigilant as cyber criminals are very quick in recognizing the vulnerabilities of a system. “Organizations must also use the intelligence available so they can determine what needs to be protected,” he said. “You can’t protect what you can’t see,” de Jesus added.

Raymond Almanon, also senior threat researcher at Trend Micro Philippines, warned that the wide-ranging availability and improved quality of GenAI, complemented with the use of Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs), are expected to disrupt the phishing market in 2024. Almanon added that the change will enable cost-effective creation of hyper-realistic audio and video content, driving a new wave of business email compromise (BEC), virtual kidnapping, and other scams, Trend predicts.

He warned that the Philippines should brace for more ransomware attacks in 2024 as it received 1.87 million ransomware detections in 2023. “Several companies in different sectors whether private or public/government are prone to ransomware attacks due to possibility in vulnerability exposure, social engineering attacks, or an even more targeted way of attack,” he said. Being a lucrative undertaking, Felipe said threat actors will be motivated and incentivized to develop nefarious GenAI tools for these campaigns or to use legitimate ones with stolen credentials and VPNs to hide their identities.

“Of all the AI-powered tools that have become progressively more sophisticated and are thus ripe for hyper-realistic audio and video misrepresentation in real time, we predict that voice cloning will see more abuse in near-future scams,” Almanon explained.

For cloud-based ML models, he warned that data poisoning is poised to become an emerging threat as malicious actors could orchestrate such attacks during a model’s data collection phase, or even compromise a model’s data storage or pipeline infrastructure.

De Jesus warned that AI models themselves may also come under attack in 2024. While GenAI and large language model’s LLM datasets will be a challenge for threat actors to influence, specialized cloud-based machine learning models are a far more attractive target.

The more focused datasets they are trained on will be singled out for data poisoning attacks with various outcomes in mind—from exfiltrating sensitive data to disrupting fraud filters and even connected vehicles. Such attacks already cost less than $100 to carry out.

These trends may, in turn, lead to increased regulatory scrutiny and a push from the cybersecurity sector to take matters into its own hands. “In the coming year, the cyber industry will begin to outpace the government when it comes to developing cybersecurity-specific AI policy or regulations,” said Greg Young, vice president of cybersecurity at Trend. “The industry is moving quickly to self-regulate on an opt-in basis.”

Image credits: Sigmund on Unsplash





