Hann Resorts unveils ‘Play Bold. Live Bold.’ campaign

Nestled in the vibrant heart of Clark, Pampanga, Hann Resorts stands as the pioneering integrated resort in Central Luzon, shaping the landscape of hospitality with ingenuity and style. Today, Hann Resorts proudly unveils its latest and most thrilling advertising campaign, inviting everyone to “Play Bold. Live Bold.”

The Bold Evolution

In just two years since the successful inauguration of its flagship property, Hann Casino Resort has rapidly emerged as a significant player in the integrated resort industry. This noteworthy journey represents a remarkable transition from its predecessor, Widus Hotel & Casino, signaling a bold move that materialized with the grand opening in December 2021 – a momentous occasion achieved despite the challenging backdrop of the pandemic. This strategic shift has not only showcased the resilience of Hann Resorts but also demonstrated its commitment to pioneering new standards in the industry. The grand opening, conducted at the height of the pandemic, stands as a testament to Hann Resorts’ determination to redefine and elevate guest experience to new heights.

Hann Resorts made history as the first fully integrated resort within Clark, showcasing a modern and inviting facade that not only symbolizes architectural excellence but also signals the dawn of a new era in resort experiences here in Central Luzon. This distinctive beginning set the stage for Hann Resorts to redefine luxury and adventure in Clark and beyond.

The “Play Bold. Live Bold.” Campaign

This 2024, Hann Resorts proudly unveils its newest advertising campaign, “Play Bold. Live Bold.”, capturing the very essence of thrilling experiences, bold and fearless spirit, and explosive pleasures. This innovative campaign serves as a testament to Hann Resorts’ unwavering dedication to delivering unparalleled resort experiences, spanning from rejuvenating staycations to exquisite dining and exciting recreational activities.

Swissotel Clark’s Infinity Pool

At the heart of this campaign lies a profound message – every visit to Hann Resorts is a golden opportunity to seize life to the fullest. It extends an invitation for guests to immerse themselves in a realm of boundless excitement and indulgence, unfolding against the backdrop of the ultimate luxury playground in Clark.

Journey into a realm of elevated experiences with Hann Resorts where international five-star hospitality seamlessly unfolds. Within the resort, you’ll discover Clark Marriott, the first 5-star hotel brand in Central Luzon, and the first Swissotel brand in the country, offering guests an unparalleled fusion of comfort and luxury. These well- appointed hotels collectively operate a total of 15 restaurants, cafes and bars, all conveniently situated under one roof.

Dominating the Top 10 list of best restaurants in Clark by TripAdvisor, Hann Casino Resort proudly holds the title of the Culinary Capital of Clark. Travel by taste around the resort where every dish is a masterpiece, meticulously crafted to tantalize your taste buds and orchestrate a symphony of flavors.

Korean and Japanese dishes at Smoki Moto, Clark Marriott Hotel

Immerse in a world of excitement and entertainment, where world-class gaming beckons, promising an exhilarating experience that captivates the senses. Beyond the thrill of the games, make your way to 8th Avenue, where you can find an extensive selection of retail offerings that go beyond the ordinary, creating a shopping experience that is as unique as it is delightful.

At Hann Casino Resort, every facet of your stay is carefully curated to offer not just luxury, but an immersive journey where every detail contributes to an unforgettable adventure.

“Play Bold. Live Bold.” is an invitation that extends beyond the ordinary, inviting you to dive into a world where joy knows no bounds, and explosive pleasures await at every turn. Hann Resorts invites you to dare, play, and live life to the fullest, promising an extraordinary journey filled with limitless joy and unforgettable moments.

Captivating Audiences Across Platforms

The “Play Bold. Live Bold.” campaign will come to life, making its presence felt on the pages of both local and international publications, as well as on towering, vibrant billboards. This dynamic campaign is strategically designed to reach a diverse audience through various channels, including online platforms and radio, ensuring a comprehensive and impactful presence that captures attention across multiple mediums.

Philippine International Hot Air Balloon Fiesta (PIHABF)

Adding to the excitement is an engaging onsite activation featuring a captivating lobby installation showcasing a hot air balloon photo booth. At the same time, in celebration of the 24th Philippine International Hot Air Balloon Fiesta (PIHABF), Hann Resorts will have its very own hot air balloon in New Clark City on February 16-18, 2024. For those seeking a one-of-a-kind experience, calendars are marked for this February’s “Beauty & The Bold” concert at Bar 20 of Hann Casino Resort. This special event promises a unique musical experience, featuring the charismatic Ian Veneracion and the incredibly talented comedian K Brosas. Veneracion is set to perform his most-requested renditions, creating an atmosphere of pure love and magic.

Beauty & The Bold Concert featuring Ian Veneracion and K Brosas

But the excitement doesn’t end there. The campaign’s initiatives extend to the launch of a digital magazine – GameChangers. This has taken a unique concept spotlighting bold personalities in Pampanga from our very own, Mr. Daesik Han, the bold and visionary Chairman & CEO of Hann Resorts, to the aviation prowess of Capt. Joy Roa and the fashion flair of Philip Torres, these individuals embody the spirit of bold living, mirroring the essence of the campaign itself.

Mr. Daesik Han, Chairman and CEO of Hann Resorts

Capt. Joy Roa, PIHABF Event Director, flying the King Air 350.

Philip Torres, Fashion Designer

Get ready to be carried away by the immersive and experiential elements of this campaign that go beyond the ordinary, delivering a thrilling adventure in celebration of the bold and the fearless.

Embracing the Bold

Mr. Han sets the stage for this exhilarating journey, expressing, “The ‘Play Bold. Live Bold.’ campaign is a symphony of extraordinary experiences, a poetic ode to a dauntless spirit, and an unwavering commitment to pursuing your boldest desires. It’s a transformative journey about pushing boundaries and relentlessly pursuing excellence. At its core, it’s an invitation to live boldly and unapologetically embrace the explosive pleasures life has to offer. Hann Resorts is not just a destination; it’s an exclusive invitation to wholeheartedly embrace the extraordinary.”

As we extend a warm invitation for you to join us on this bold adventure, seize the opportunity to explore Hann Resorts strategically situated for effortless accessibility from the National Capital Region (via NLEX & Skyway) and international countries (via Clark International Airport). The resort’s prime location not only ensures convenience but also situates you in close proximity to themed parks and a vibrant Korean Town, boasting its own unique retail and dining scene, thereby further enhancing its irresistible appeal.

Clark Parade Grounds

Plan your visit now to bask in the transformative experiences that await you. Dare to play boldly, live boldly, and immerse yourself in the extraordinary tapestry of offerings that define Hann Resorts.

For bookings and more information, visit our website at hannresorts.com or our social media pages at @hannresorts.