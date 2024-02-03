Athena offers free MBA for Filipino executive assistants

INFORMATION technology firm Athena recently introduced the Philippines’s first tuition-free, globally recognized Master of Business Administration (MBA) for its executive assistant (EA) hires across the globe, highlighting its commitment to fostering growth, empowerment, and excellence within its global team.

Athena Assistants go beyond typical administrative duties, taking on a wide and in-depth spectrum of responsibilities spanning various industries and roles. These include financial management, estate planning, supplier relations, leadership management, and more. By collaborating closely with decision-makers and founders, the assistants gain firsthand experience in business operations.

CEO Robert Hayes underscored the need to attract and retain top talent by offering sustained, people-first, and industry-leading benefits: “What sets our EAs apart is that they [can] engage in different tasks every day. That means we need to get the best of the best. To do that, we want to take care of our employees like no other company does. As the company thrives, the employees will share in the long-term benefits. That is not something you see very often from a start-up company.”

In addition to standard company benefits and unique, well-liked rewards by the employees such as a pet-support reimbursement program and stock options, Athena is proud to offer an accredited MBA program known as Metis College aimed at enhancing its employees’ skills, development, growth, and overall quality of life.

Enabling professional development

COLLABORATING with Woolf University, Athena’s Metis College MBA program aligns with global education standards akin to prestigious institutions like Harvard and MIT. Launched in October 2023, the program spans two to five years, comprising 13 comprehensive courses and a capstone project.

The curriculum is tailored for working professionals and encompasses crucial business areas such as marketing, finance, and innovation. Distinguished business leaders and academics head the courses, ensuring a dynamic learning experience.

Leading the charge for the Metis College is Chief Learning Officer Eliot Gattegno. With a teaching background at esteemed institutions like the University of Michigan and Harvard University, Gattegno explains that Woolf—with origins in Europe—shares accreditation with some of the world’s oldest universities like the University of Bologna and the University of Paris.

“Woolf has built up a portfolio of accreditation licenses in the United States, Canada, Switzerland, Spain, and numerous other global jurisdictions,” the Athena official said. “Graduates from our programs gain the potential to migrate to various destinations worldwide—thanks to the recognition of their degrees. [As such, our MBA holds recognition not only in specific regions, but everywhere] in the world.”

The program’s flexibility is a cornerstone of its identity, accommodating the demanding schedules of working professionals with a commitment of 2 to 8 hours per week. Blending live online sessions with independent work, the program is fully supported by Woolf University’s academic advisors and a robust alumni network.

Tuition-free education

ATHENA’S profound commitment to the professional growth and aspirations of its Filipino EAs is evident through its offer of tuition-free access to the Metis College MBA program valued at $50,000, or P2.7 million. This investment is a testament to Athena’s vision of empowering its employees to achieve their full potential. The IT firm also plans to enhance the MBA program with dynamic courses focused on practical applications, further solidifying its position as a catalyst for professional growth.

“The goal behind Metis College is to provide the same caliber of learning experiences that I would offer at renowned institutions to everyone enrolled. We own the curriculum, and we tailor everything to the specific needs of our employees and those enrolling in college,” Gattegno said. “Our commitment is to support individuals in achieving more, improving their lives, and providing the enabling environment for them to excel.”

Athena invites professionals to imagine the possibilities of strategic delegation and collaboration. The company acknowledges that it is not for everyone, but extends an enthusiastic invitation to those eager to embrace the transformative potential of long-term collaboration, enhanced productivity, and a decade-spanning partnership with an assistant.

Founded in 2019 by Jonathan Swanson and Robert Hayes, Athena connects CEOs, founders, investors, and executives with the highest 1 percent of EAs worldwide. Athena Assistants empower leaders to unlock time abundance through the art and mastery of delegation.