Applications for postgraduate ‘Manaaki’ New Zealand Scholarships now open

ON February 1, the New Zealand government opened its applications for postgraduate Manaaki Scholarships in New Zealand.

The scholarship is funded through the New Zealand International Development Cooperation. This year, 16 qualified individuals will pursue postgraduate degrees in specific areas of study in the Oceanic country.

For School Year 2024, 14 young Filipinos will be heading to New Zealand for their higher learning. They are Cherrisse July Ross Adlawan (postgraduate diploma in Environmental Management, Lincoln University); Chrisel Delmas (Master of Disaster Risk Management and Development, Auckland University of Technology); Katrina Permacio (Master of Climate Change Science and Policy, Victoria University of Wellington); Raymund Laddaran (Master of Disaster Management, University of Auckland); Elizabeth Marie Velasco (Master of Science and Food Innovation, Lincoln University); Ma. Carisse Compendio (PhD in Food Sciences, University of Otago); Marvin Louie Orbeta (Master of Agribusiness, Massey University); Maurice Lennon Ondoy (Master of Supply Chain Management, Auckland University of Technology); Hajar Kabalu (Master of Public Policy, Victoria University of Wellington); John Carlo Borja (Master of Public Policy, Victoria University of Wellington); Karen Joy Alcober (Master of Policy and Governance, University of Canterbury); Edilvin Walter Maghanoy (Master of Renewable Energy, Victoria University of Wellington); Fredeve John Pacatang (Master of Energy, University of Auckland); and Liemyr John Mariano (Master of Energy, University of Auckland).

“Manaaki New Zealand Scholarships help build prosperity, security and sustainable growth in the Philippines, [plus] a lifetime connection with New Zealand,” Deputy Head of Mission and Chargé d’Affaires a.i. Tim Given said during the pre-departure briefing for Manaaki New Zealand scholars held at the embassy in Manila on January 9. “Aotearoa New Zealand’s development partnerships in the Philippines reflect [our] strengths in agriculture, education, governance, renewable energy, and disaster resilience.”

Given explained that the Māori concept of manaakitanga: hosting, supporting, or caring for others—underpins their Manaaki New Zealand Scholarships program: “[We have been demonstrating the concept] through our scholarships program since the 1950s. We manaaki scholars by providing them with…world-class education and positive New Zealand experience. We manaaki our partner governments by sending scholars back better equipped to contribute to their countries’ development.”

Priority sectors for study include postgraduate degrees in climate change and the environment, food security and agriculture, renewable energy, disaster-risk management, and good governance.

As Manaaki New Zealand Scholarships build potential leaders, the scholars are imbued with a world-class education, lifelong friendships, and vital skills to strengthen their careers and home countries.

The online application portal opened at 12 a.m. (midnight, New Zealand Time) on February 1, and will close on February 28, 12 p.m. NZT. It will be open to eligible candidates from the public, private and civil society sectors. Scholarships will cover full tuition, living expenses, establishment allowance, medical and travel insurance, as well as travel to and from the Philippines. Successful applicants from this selection round will be placed into Masteral or PhD studies commencing in 2025 providing that border and visa settings continue to enable such at that time. Interested applicants are encouraged to explore the eligibility test.