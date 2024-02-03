`

Today’s front page, Friday, February 2, 2024

300,000 senior citizens in Central Visayas benefit from ₱1.8 billion monthly aid

An employee of the social welfare department delivers a monetary allowance to an elderly resident of Cebu. A social welfare staff gives cash stipend to an elderly from Cebu. DSWD-Central Visayas Regional Director Shalaine Marie Lucero said on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, that about 300,000 indigent senior citizens have benefited from the P1.8 billion worth of monthly stipend distributed to them under the social pension program of the national government.
CEBU CITY—Around 300,000 indigent senior citizens in Central Visayas have benefited from the P1.8 billion monthly social pension program of the national government.

Shalaine Marie Lucero, regional director of the Department of Social Welfare and Development-Region 7, said Wednesday there were about 299,737 indigent senior citizens who received their P500 monthly stipend in 2023 through the agency’s social pension program. The amount of payout released represents 100 percent of the target number of senior citizens in the region, she said.

The agency distributed the amount to the beneficiaries in the region through direct payouts and the transfer of funds to 80 local government units that facilitated the distribution of the stipend to their respective constituents.

Of the total number of beneficiaries, 127,439 were from Cebu; 99,490 from Bohol; 62,287 from Negros Oriental; and 10,521 from Siquijor.

The number represents 7 percent of the 4 million indigent seniors around the country who are on the list.

Republic Act 11916 or Act Increasing the Social Pension of Indigent Senior Citizens provides a 100-percent increase in the monthly stipend to help beneficiaries with the sustained price increase of various commodities.

The social pension program covers indigent senior citizens who are frail, sickly, or have a disability, or those who have no permanent source of income or regular support from their family, and must have no pension from government or private agencies.

Image credits: DSWD-7



