188K indigent seniors get ₱1-B social pension in Caraga in 2023

BUTUAN CITY—At least 188,080 indigent senior citizens in the Caraga Region received financial assistance through the Social Pension for Indigent Senior Citizens (SocPen) program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in 2023.

In a statement on Wednesday, DSWD-13 (Caraga) said some P1 billion worth of SocPen funds were disbursed during the period to support the financial needs of indigent senior citizens, especially for their medicinal needs.

“The SocPen program aims to provide crucial financial support to our vulnerable sectors, especially the indigent senior citizens,” the agency said, adding that it remains optimistic about the program’s continuity this year amidst its transition to the National Commission of Senior Citizens.

The agency noted an increased monthly stipend for the SocPen program will also start this year, from P500 to P1,000.

The increase, it said, is mandated under Republic Act 11916, or the Social Pension for Indigent Seniors Act signed on July 30, 2022. PNA