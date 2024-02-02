Urgent need to address global cancer inequities

The latest estimates released by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), ahead of World Cancer Day on February 4, paint a grim picture of the global burden of cancer. The numbers are startling: 20 million new cancer cases and 9.7 million deaths in 2022 alone. These statistics highlight the urgent need to address the growing burden of cancer and the glaring inequities in cancer care worldwide.

One of the most concerning findings is the lack of adequate financing for priority cancer and palliative care services in most countries. The World Health Organization (WHO) survey results from 115 countries reveal that only 39 percent of participating countries cover the basics of cancer management as part of their financed core health services. Even more disheartening, only 28 percent of countries provide coverage for palliative care, including pain relief, which is essential for improving the quality of life for cancer patients.

The burden of cancer falls disproportionately on underserved populations, exacerbating existing health inequities. The IARC’s data clearly shows that certain cancers have a higher impact on specific regions and populations. Lung, breast, and colorectal cancers make up a significant portion of new cases and deaths globally. Lung cancer remains the most commonly occurring cancer, primarily due to persistent tobacco use in Asia.

Moreover, there are striking disparities in cancer burden based on the Human Development Index (HDI), which is a summary composite measure of a country’s average achievements in three basic aspects of human development: health, knowledge and standard of living. Women in countries with low HDI are 50 percent less likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer than those in high HDI countries. However, the mortality rates are significantly higher due to late diagnosis and limited access to quality treatment. This disparity underscores the urgent need to address not just access to cancer care but also the quality and timeliness of diagnosis and treatment.

The WHO’s global survey of health benefit packages (HBPs) reveals significant inequities in cancer services. Higher-income countries are more likely to cover lung cancer-related services, radiation services, and stem-cell transplantation in their HBPs compared to lower-income countries. These disparities in access to essential cancer services further exacerbate the already existing inequities in cancer outcomes.

The projected increase in cancer burden is alarming. By 2050, over 35 million new cancer cases are predicted—a 77 percent increase from 2022. While high HDI countries are expected to experience the greatest absolute increase in incidence, low and medium HDI countries will bear the brunt of the proportional increase in incidence and mortality. The impact of this growing burden will be felt most by those who have the fewest resources to manage it.

Addressing global cancer inequities requires a multifaceted approach. First and foremost, there is a need for major investments in cancer care to ensure access to affordable and quality services for all. Governments must prioritize cancer care as part of their universal health coverage efforts and allocate sufficient resources to cancer prevention, early detection, treatment, and palliative care. This includes investing in healthcare infrastructure, training healthcare professionals, and improving access to essential medicines, including pain relief.

Additionally, there is a pressing need for international collaboration and knowledge sharing to support low and middle-income countries in building their capacity to tackle the growing cancer burden. This can be achieved through partnerships between higher-income countries, international organizations, and civil society organizations, with a focus on sharing best practices, technology transfer, and supporting research and development in cancer care.

Furthermore, public awareness and education campaigns are crucial to promote early detection and prevention strategies. Governments, healthcare organizations, and civil society must work together to raise awareness about risk factors, encourage healthy lifestyles, and provide accurate information about cancer prevention and screening programs.

Ultimately, addressing global cancer inequities is not just a matter of resources; it is a matter of political will. Governments must prioritize cancer care and commit to reducing the disparities in cancer outcomes within and among countries. No one should be denied access to affordable, quality cancer care based on his or her geographic location or socioeconomic status.

As we commemorate World Cancer Day this Sunday, let us join forces in the battle against cancer, working together towards a future where cancer ceases to be a fatal verdict and becomes a controllable and preventable ailment accessible to everyone.