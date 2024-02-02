STT GDC Philippines earns prestigious Great Place to Work PHL Award

STT GDC Philippines, a leading provider of next-generation data center services, has officially been recognized as a Great Place to Work® in the Philippines. This award acknowledges the company’s efforts in cultivating a workplace environment that nurtures and values its team members.

As a prestigious global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work® is renowned for its rigorous methodology and extensive surveys, which take into account views of over 100 million employees worldwide.

Based on the STT GDC Philippines survey conducted using the Great Place to Work® Trust Index, 96% of its employees affirmed that they work in a great environment, focusing on aspects such as credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.

Achieving the recognition solidifies STT GDC Philippines’ reputation as an employer of choice, on top of its expertise in delivering cutting-edge technology solutions.

“We firmly believe that the growth and nurturing of Filipino talent are crucial for the digital prosperity of our nation. This accolade is a clear indication of our commitment to not only advancing our company but also ensuring that the Philippines remains a leading player in the global digital economy,” said Carlo Malana, President and CEO of STT GDC Philippines.

In line with its vision for the future, STT GDC Philippines is actively involved in developing a robust local talent pool to support the surging demand for data center services in the country.

As the company undergoes aggressive capacity expansion, it focuses on sourcing and developing talent from the country’s pool of engineers, enhancing their skills in disciplines such as mechanical, electrical, and computer engineering. This strategy is part of a larger initiative to build a workforce capable of supporting the nation’s Next-Gen Data Center industry.

Looking ahead, STT GDC Philippines is strategically positioning itself to be a pivotal hub for global hyperscalers and a broad spectrum of customer segments. It currently has five data center facilities in the Philippines with a total combined capacity of 22MW, and continues to expand capacity.

In 2023, it broke ground on two major facilities: STT Fairview, which is envisioned to be the largest, most interconnected, carrier-neutral, and sustainable data center campus in the Philippines at 124MW upon completion, and STT Cavite 2, the second facility in its Cavite campus that will offer an additional 6MW.

STT GDC Philippines’ vision extends beyond mere capacity expansion, being deeply rooted in empowering the Filipino workforce. Its recognition as a Great Place to Work® signifies a pivotal point in its pursuit of enabling a sustainable digital future, a path #BuiltWithYou and #BuiltForYou. This honor not only showcases the company’s dedication to developing Filipino talent but also strengthens its standing as an industry frontrunner, genuinely #EnablingOurDigitalFuture.

Learn more about STT GDC Philippines by visiting https://www.sttelemediagdc.com/ph-en.