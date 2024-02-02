SolGen: Politics unlikely to alter Marcos administration’s stance on ICC probe vs Duterte

SOLICITOR General Menardo Guevarra assured Thursday that politics would not alter the non-cooperation stance of the Marcos administration in the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) ongoing probe into alleged human rights abuses and extrajudicial killings during the anti-illegal drug war of the Duterte administration.

Guevarra made the assurance amid the raging political squabble between former President Rodrigo Duterte and President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and their allies over various issues, such as the ICC and the controversial people’s initiative being pushed by House Speaker Martin G. Romualdez.

“No, the Republic’s legal position has not changed. It is not affected by the winds of politics,” Guevarra said when asked if the government has changed its position on the issues due to current political developments.

On speculations that the ICC is expected to issue arrest warrants soon against those named as respondents in the crimes against humanity complaint filed before the ICC in connection with Duterte’s drug war, Guevarra stressed that the ICC prosecutor has the duty to investigate “both incriminating and exonerating evidence equally.”

“In other words, his investigation must be free from bias and prejudice, otherwise, it is insufficient for the issuance of a warrant.”

While Guevarra acknowledged that there is no preventing the ICC from issuing arrest warrants against any of the respondents, its enforcement would be an issue, as it would require the cooperation of the Philippine government.

Reports have been circulating that ICC probers visited the country last December to probe the deaths and other abuses committed in the name of the anti-drug war of the Duterte administration.

However, concerned government officials have made no confirmation.

“The cooperation of the Philippine government is necessary in the enforcement in Philippine territory of any warrant or legal process issued by the ICC,” Guevarra stressed.

He also noted that even if a warrant is issued, “such warrant may be the subject of a judicial challenge before a Philippine court.”

Duterte’s camp earlier lambasted President Marcos and called on him to resign amid reports of the possible issuance of a warrant by the ICC against the former president from Davao City.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla earlier said the government has no legal duty to comply with any obligation or proceedings before the ICC since the country has already withdrawn from the Rome Statute in 2019.

The Department of Justice and the Office of the Solicitor General have repeatedly said that the country’s justice system is fully functioning and there is no need for the ICC to step in.

The Philippines withdrew as a State party from the ICC’s Rome Statute effective March 17, 2019.