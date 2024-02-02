Should we be wary or thankful? AFP’s RORE trip to Ayungin Shoal completed sans China blockade

FOR the first time, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) was able to deploy three civilian boats and a Coast Guard vessel to Ayungin Shoal without being blocked by the Chinese Coast Guard or its militias.

Ray Powell, a former US Air Force colonel who monitors vessel movement in the South China Sea, noticed that the rotation and resupply (RORE) mission of the Unaiza May 1, Unaiza May 2, M/L Kalayaan and BRP Cabra did not encounter any resistance from Chinese vessels Friday.

For the past year, the Philippines and China have been dangerously on a cat-and-mouse engagement in the West Philippine Sea. The AFP said its soldiers stationed at the BRP Sierra Madre at the grounded shoal need regular food supplies and other essentials. China insisted the Philippine government should have removed the Navy ship and that it has been supplying not only food but construction materials to fortify the rusting ship.

“The Philippine resupply of BRP Sierra Madre at Second Thomas Shoal today seems to have encountered virtually no resistance from China,” Powell tweeted. Powell is the director of maritime transparency watchdog Sealight.

Powell noticed around 12:38 a.m. Friday, BRP Cabra and another Philippine Coast Guard ship, BRP Sindangan, were initially stationed at Sabina Shoal, and encountered Chinese Coast Guard 5205.

At least 17 militias were deployed west of Mischief Reef.

Another Chinese Coast Guard vessel 5203 was also in the area but went “dark,” meaning it turned off its Automatic Identification System (AIS) to prevent detection.

“China’s usual blockage hasn’t materialized—almost all militia staying back by Mischief Reef. Whatever deal the two sides made in Shanghai may have dialed down China’s aggression [for now],” Powell said.

Jonathan Malaya, assistant director general and spokesman of the National Security Council, clarified the Philippine government did not ask China’s permission for this RORE Mission.