SC: Cases on commercial deals to be resolved asap

CHIEF Alexander Gesmundo on Thursday assured the business sector that the judiciary will continue instituting reforms that will hasten the resolution of cases involving commercial transactions as part of its contribution to the current administration’s bid to revitalize the economy.

In his keynote message at the Supreme Court-Justice Reform Initiative 2024 Justice Summit held at the Makati Diamond Hotel, CJ Gesmundo acknowledged that the delay in the resolution of commercial cases, including simple commercial transactions such as loans, is a prevalent complaint among those in the business sector.

The JRI is a private sector initiative composed of leading business organizations and foreign chambers of commerce in the country.

“When there is no guarantee that an investor’s rights will be protected in a timely and efficient manner, even the most attractive business opportunities will engender uncertainty and hesitation,” CJ Gesmundo said.

“The bottomline is, every business decision entails a menu of costs, and legal compliance and enforcement will always be an item to reckon with,” he acknowledged.

In light of this, the chief magistrate has outlined the judiciary’s efforts to reassure the business sector that it is not only aware of the areas it needs to improve on, but that it is actually doing something to address them.

Among these efforts are the continued campaign for ethical responsibility through strict implementation of the New Code of Professional Responsibility (CPRA), which provides detailed rules on conflict of interest, the use of social media, and reasonable lawyers’ fees; undergoing revision of the 20-year-old Code of Judicial Conduct; updating of the Code of Conduct for Court Personnel; and organizational restructuring of the Judicial Integrity Board to make it more efficient by streamlining the process for the filing of and disposition of administrative cases.

To address delays in procedures and clogged dockets as the cause of delay in civil and criminal cases, CJ Gesmundo said the Court is currently reviewing rules of procedure to adopt a simplified unified procedure for the faster and less costly hearing and disposition of cases.

He added that the SC is also updating the Rules on Video Conference Hearings (VCH).

“We are now revising the rules to permanently include VCH in

every trial judge’s toolkit, meaning, it may be resorted to whenever it will help facilitate a speedier and less expensive resolution of the dispute.

“Hence, instances when distance poses a logistical burden to any party or witness, or when illness or other impediments to mobility [like age] exists, the courts will be allowed to resort to VCH,” he noted.

The Chief Justice acknowledged that communication is a problem it must address with urgency.

“It is principally hindered by the fact that the primary medium of expression in court proceedings is English,” he said.

Thus, CJ Gesmundo said, the SC- Public Information Office (PIO) will soon address concerns with a comprehensive Communications Plan.

“We have resorted more to the use of social media platforms to disseminate information about Court decisions and reform activities.

We are also using informational videos, printed materials, including comic strips, to cater to different classes of court users,” he added.

Image credits: Mike Gonzalez via Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 3.0





