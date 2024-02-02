Revenues from loans, investments lift LandBank 2023 income to P40B

THE Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) announced that its net income in 2023 reached P40 billion driven by strong revenues from loans and investments alongside prudent cost management.

In a statement last Thursday, the state-run lender said its net income of P40.3 billion surpassed its full-year target by P5 billion.

The bank pointed out that this is now its “all-time high” net income since it breached the P40-billion mark in 2023.

“LandBank’s strong financial performance in 2023 exemplifies sound management committed to deliver remarkable results in a thriving economy,” LandBank President and CEO Lynette V. Ortiz was quoted in the statement as saying.

Ortiz added that the financial institution “will build on this growth momentum to further drive meaningful investments in advancing inclusive and sustainable development in the country.”

The LandBank said its assets climbed to P3.3 trillion, 4.2 percent higher than what it posted last year. This is “bolstered by strong deposit inflows and income generated from loans and investments,” the lender added.

The LandBank said it also saw deposits rose by 4.5 percent to P2.9 trillion.

Meanwhile, the state-run bank said it maintains a “stable and robust capital position,” likewise, jumped substantially to P266.8 billion on the back of strong profitability. “This translates to 27 percent year-on-year growth from P210.6 billion last year.”

The LandBank said its financial ratios “continued to be at healthy levels” with its Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) standing at 16.35 percent and Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) at 15.46 percent. The lender noted both ratios are “well above” the minimum requirements set by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

Return on equity, meanwhile, stood at 16.87 percent, significantly higher than the 12.15 percent industry average, based on the bank’s statement.

“This strong financial base will further enhance support for agriculture, fisheries and rural development, as well as other key development sectors, in line with the Bank’s broader thrust of serving the nation,” read the LandBank’s statement.