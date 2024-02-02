PHL R&D spending to rise to 0.4% of GDP

THE Marcos Jr. administration aims to increase the country’s spending for Research and Development (R&D) to 0.4 percent of GDP this year.

In the Philippine Development Report (PDR), this is higher than the gross expenditure on R&D to GDP of 0.32 percent baseline set in 2018, and the 0.35 percent target in 2023.

Part of these efforts to advance R&D, technology and innovation is the plan of the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) to allocate P100 million of its budget for 2024 to the extension of innovation grants.

“For the next cycle of Innovation Grants in 2024, P100 million will be appropriated under the Neda GAA (General Appropriation Act). Neda is currently in the process of crafting the guidelines for the program,” the PDR said.

Last year, the report said, the National Innovation Council-Executive Technical Board (NIC-ETB) approved 24 proposals for funding, while three were waitlisted.

The report said that as of 30 September 2023, the completion of documentary requirements for fund transfer and project commencement was in progress.

Meanwhile, apart from innovation, the government intends to fast-track R&D efforts and regulatotry processes to develop and deploy African Swine Fever (ASF) and Avian Influenza vaccines and test kits this yaer and next year.

The government will also coordinate with and provide technical assistance to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the release of ASF vaccine official trial results.

It will also work toward the prompt issuance of Special Import Permits for the purpose of conducting safety and efficacy trials as well as emergency use authorization for the five (5) AI vaccine importers.

The government also plans to finalize guidelines on the use of ASF vaccines as well as the implementation, monitoring, and evaluation of vaccine guidelines, after FDA issues certificates for the vaccines.

Meanwhile, the PDR also stated that the government wants to increase the number of full-time researchers to 300 per million people this year.

In 2018, the baseline was 174 per million while the target for 2023 was 250 per million. No actual data for 2023 was available, according to the report.