PHL a ‘platform’ for SEA market, European businesses told

AMID the issues hounding the shipping landscape, Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual said increased demand for Philippine exports, among others, would propel the Philippine economy in 2024 as the country aims for the status of the “Rising Asian Tiger Economy.”

“Growth in 2024 will be driven by private consumption as inflation is expected to return within the low target range, falling oil prices, robust public spending, greater investments lured by the country’s sound macroeconomic fundamentals, investment-grade credit ratings, and the implementation of structural reforms; and increased demand for Philippine exports as supply chain bottlenecks ease,” Pascual said in a speech at the Italian Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines Inc. (ICCPI) Business Luncheon on Thursday.

To develop the country’s exports, Pascual told European businesses present at the forum that given its strategic location in Asia, the Philippines could be a “platform” for companies to access the 690 million-strong Southeast Asian consumer market.

“Our proximity to these growing economies can allow [the companies] to enter other supply chains and be part of intercountry economic systems,” the Trade chief said, adding that “this creates more opportunities for collaboration and partnership.”

In his presentation at the forum, Pascual disclosed the Philippines’s aim to be a “leading exporter of high-value products and services by 2028.”

Among the efforts of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in bolstering the country’s exports, he said, entails enhancing market access through free trade agreements (FTAs) and increasing the “global mindshare” of Philippine products and brands by expanding and diversifying the country’s exports and destinations.

The country’s trade chief highlighted these opportunities for Philippine exports amid ongoing geopolitical conflicts such as the war in Eastern Europe and the recent attacks on the ships in the Red Sea.

Asked if the attacks on ships sailing in the Red Sea would affect Philippine efforts to boost its exports, Pascual said the optimism over the country’s increased exports for this year rests on the premise that Philippine products are not affected by the shipping lanes affected by the trade disruption.

“These are challenges before us, if we will not be affected by the shipping lanes where we ship our products are not affected…then we will achieve what we can produce here,” the Trade chief noted.

Pascual, however, said DTI is willing to look into contingency plans and relief measures to cushion possible impact of the most recent global trade disruption on Philippine exporters.

“What we can do is to study the situation and provide advice to our exporters. That there are alternative ways. For example, if it’s a bottleneck [as what happened in the] pandemic, there’s so much bottleneck in the supply chain and [now we have the] disruptive effects [of] ongoing conflicts,” Pascual told reporters on the sidelines of the ICCPI forum.

Further, the Trade chief noted that DTI will look into waiving fees as a relief measure for Philippine exporters that could be affected.

“We will look into it. Why not?” Pascual said.

At a separate forum on Wednesday, European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP) President Paolo Duarte said the attacks in the Red Sea will “not necessarily have a big impact because most of the European companies, that are established in Southeast Asia, they have also local production in the region. They have local structures, local manufacturing in the region so they can overcome that.”

Still, he noted that “It’s something that we need to observe—how it’s going to be developed.”

Interesting to note is that contrary to the fears expressed by some traders toward the Red Sea crisis, Duarte highlighted the silver lining: “But this could also be an opportunity for the Philippines to attract more [European companies] to the country, because then you reduce the dependency on such things.”

The country’s trade chief agreed with Duarte as he said, “Which is true…especially those that are targeting the Asean Southeast Asian market. If they cannot ship their clients here, they may set up their production operations here.”

In attracting more European companies to set up shop in the country, Pascual said DTI is now talking to European firms. In fact, he noted that “There will be a visit to Europe…in Germany, within the next couple of months.”

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed that Philippine exports contracted 7.6 percent to $73.52 billion while imports declined 8.2 percent to $125.95 billion in 2023.