Peza OKs P2-B investments in January, to create 1,337 jobs

THE Philippine Economic Zone Authority (Peza) said it approved P2.21 billion in investments in the first month of 2024, which it said is expected to create1,337 direct jobs. However, the investment approval figure in January 2024 is a decline from the P6.39 billion recorded in January 2023.

“We are proud to have closed more than P2 billion worth of investments in the first month for 2024, and confident of securing more investments which are already in Peza’s pipeline and waiting for approval in the coming months,” the investment promotion agency said in a statement on Thursday.

Peza said these investments, which translate to 12 new and expansion projects, could also generate $69.92 million in exports.

These projects include seven ecozone export enterprises, four IT enterprises, and one facilities enterprise.

Peza said these new and expansion projects will be located in Cavite Economic Zone (CEZ), Cavite Technopark—Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Laguna Technopark, Lima Technology Center—SEZ, Carmelray Industrial Park II—SEZ, Laguna Technopark Annex—SEZ, First Philippine Industrial Park, Giga Tower Bridgetowne IT Park in Quezon City, Southwoods Mall in Laguna City, Panorama Tower in Bonifacio Global City, and Jazz IT Center in Makati City.

The Peza chief reported the January investment figure during the agency’s first Board Meeting in the Baguio City Economic Zone (BCEZ) recently.

Panga also attended the BCEZ Multi-Purpose Center Groundbreaking Ceremony on Friday, 26 January 2024.

He said the new two-level facility will serve as a venue for “leasable office spaces, recreational, and learning activities for BCEZ and its locator companies.” Panga noted that this facility is set to be completed by May 2025.

For BCEZ Zone Administrator Emmanuel O. Cortero’s part, “Our 1,098.24 square meter multipurpose center will be a state of the art and environment-friendly facility.”

Cortero said among the “unique” features of the building are its natural ventilation with “passive cooling and solar rooftop renewable energy installation.”

In 2023, the Peza Board approved P175.71 billion worth of investments, up 24.88 percent from the P140.70 billion recorded in 2022.