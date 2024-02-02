Petecio in semis, but Paalam exits in Spain slugfest

NESTHY PETECIO advanced to the medal round but not her fellow Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Carlo Paalam in the Boxam Elite Tournament in La Nucia, Spain, on Thursday.

Petecio, 31, poured it all in the third and last round to beat France’s Sthelyne Grosy via split decision in a women’s featherweight quarterfinal bout to reach the semifinal round for a guaranteed bronze medal.

Paalam, fighting out of Cagayan de Oro City, however, lost to Cuba’s Ewart Andres Marin Hernandez via split decision in a men’s featherweight quarterfinal fight.

Rogen Ladon assured himself of a bronze medal after beating Scott Richards of Wales via split decision in a men’s flyweight clash last Wednesday and women’s flyweight Aira Villegas beat Ireland’s Caitlin Fryers via unanimous decision to barge into the semifinal round.

Light welterweight Mark Ashley Fajardo, middleweight Ronald Chavez Jr. and lightweight Riza Pasuit, however, were showd the door also on Wednesday.

The tournament is a warmup for the Filipino boxers who will take part in the first World Olympic Qualifier from February 29 to March 12 in Busto Arsizio, Italy, where the podium finishers will get tickets to the Paris Olympics.

Only light heavyweight Eumir Felix Marcial has qualified so far for Paris with his silver medal at the Hangzhou 19th Asian Games last October.