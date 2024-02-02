Perpetual Help bags 2 NCAA titles

UNIVERSITY of Perpetual Help System Dalta reigned supreme in two of three divisions in National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 99 table tennis action that concluded recently at the Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) Gym.

Powered by eventual Most Valuable Player Crishen Mae Santillan, Perpetual Help edged San Beda, 3-2, to snare the women’s crown while Gerald Aguilar won his two singles matches both 3-1 also over San Beda to snatch the juniors’ plum.

Jose Rizal University defeated EAC, 3-2, to claim bronze in the juniors division, while College of Saint Benilde turned back EAC, 3-2, to wind up third in the women’s class of the event hosted by Mapua University through tournament director Melchor Divina.

It was the third seniors title for the Altas in this season following their triumphs in chess and men’s beach volleyball while it was the first junior crown.

In all, it was the second women’s and juniors crown for the Las Pinas-based school.

In men’s action, Henze Dominique Lucero swept his two matches to power Saint Benilde to a 3-1 win over San Beda—the Blazers’ ninth title overall and the most in the league.

Perpetual Help took third with a 3-0 result over Mapua.