P.I. ‘completely dead,’ says lawyer; expiry date eyed

DESPITE the Commission on Elections’ position that the signature-gathering option can continue while the poll body suspends acceptance of the signature sheets, the People’s Initiative to amend the Constitution “is completely dead,” contends veteran election lawyer Romulo Macalintal.

“The much talked about move to amend the 1987 Constitution through People’s initiative mode is now completely dead,” said Macalintal in a statement shared with BusinessMirror. “It is not capable of resurrection. It is finished.”

Anyone who might venture to revive PI, said Macalintal, has to wait for the new rules and regulations to be issued by Comelec when it suspended all proceedings related thereto.

Meanwhile, the Comelec said it is now considering imposing an “expiry date” for signatures submitted for the Peoples’ Initiative (PI).

“It is true there is no expiry date included in the forms they signed. It is better if we can include that in our updated guidelines,” Comelec Chairman George M. Garcia said in an interview with reporters on Thursday.

The poll chief made the pronouncement amid calls from Senator Maria Imelda “Imee” R. Marcos for Comelec to throw away the signatures submitted by the People’s Initiative for Reform Modernization Action (Pirma).

Pirma is the main proponent of the ongoing PI to allow Congress to amend the 1987 Constitution.

Marcos noted the measure aims to prevent Pirma from “recycling” the signature sheets in succeeding years.

Last Monday, Comelec announced it will suspend accepting the signature sheets for the PI so it can improve Comelec Resolution No. 10650 containing the guidelines for initiative on the Constitution and referendum on national and local legislation.

Aside from the “expiry date,” Comelec is also looking at addressing the lack of provision to allow signatories of a PI to withdraw their signatures.

While the suspension is still in effect, the poll body urged proponents of the PI to withdraw their signature sheets so they can safeguard the said documents.

He noted proponents of the PI in Hamtic, Antique already withdrew their signature sheet.

Signatures should have been rejected

Macalintal maintains that the Comelec should not have entertained these signature sheets, in the first place; “for the rules and jurisprudence are very clear:”

“These signature sheets cannot be submitted ahead of the petition. It is not the ministerial duty of the Comelec to receive them because, as it said, they are mere ‘scraps of paper’,” he added, noting that “as a matter of fact, the Comelec admitted last Tuesday [January 30] before the Senate Committee on Electoral Reforms that it has to resolve whether or not the signatures could be received ahead of the petition.”

Hence, the veteran poll lawyer notes, these signature sheets have no useful purpose in case another initiative is initiated.

“They cannot be the basis of another proposition to amend the constitution since new rules will already govern future initiatives,” he noted, reminding that petitioners of this initiative should be guided by these new rules before they can move for another initiative. “If they want to propose the same amendment, they have to start all over again based on the said new guidelines.”

He noted that “it will take time for the Comelec to come up with new rules that will govern the conduct of an initiative,” noting that “this is so because Comelec is now very busy preparing for the forthcoming resumption of the continuing registration of voters this February which will last until September 30, coupled with the its preparation for the 2025 mid-term elections and the early filing of certificates of candidacy.”

Thus, he added, “any effort to amend the Constitution through initiative has to wait until the 2025 national and local elections are held.”

In other words, he expects “there will be a complete overhaul of the rules governing the conduct of an initiative. One which the people could easily understand and the proponents properly guided to avoid the confusion that marred the recently sidelined initiative.”