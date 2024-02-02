Migrante slams government’s labor export program

The government’s “labor export program” worsened under the Marcos administration, notwithstanding the launch and full operation of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) last year, according to a migrant advocate group.

In a statement Thursday, Migrante International slammed President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for continuing the policy of his predecessor, former President Rodrigo R. Duterte, on the mass deployment of overseas Filipino workers (OFW).

“He stepped up the implementation of the government’s labor export program to make up for the reduction in OFW deployment caused by the pandemic. He continued the harassment of migrant activists,” Migrante said.

Last December, DMW reported the number of overseas employment certificates (OEC) they issued reached 2.53 million in 2023, which is 24.83 percent higher compared to just over 2 million in the previous year.

An OEC serves as the exit clearance of OFWs issued by DMW before they can work abroad.

As of this writing, DMW has yet to respond to the BusinessMirror’s request for comment on this matter.

Migrante also said OFWs remained plagued by persistent issues, such as the state exactions and reduced budget allocations from the government, as well as the continued detention in Indonesia of Mary Jane Veloso, a drug trafficking victim.

But it noted the President still has the opportunity to set himself apart from past presidents like Duterte by implementing the necessary reforms.

“Marcos Jr. has an advantage over Duterte—he is still in power and can still do many things, especially in winning over the Filipino migrants and people against Duterte,” Migrante said.

“We therefore dare Marcos Jr: prove that you are not a Duterte minion anymore, and prove it in action, not mere words,” it added.

The group called for the junking of state exactions and increased budget allocations for migrant services as well as abolition of labor-only contracting and creation of more decent local jobs.

It made the pronouncement amid the “word war” between Marcos and Duterte regarding illegal drugs, changes in the Constitution and other issues.