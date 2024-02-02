‘Meeting fiscal goals iffy sans new taxes’

THE government’s executive and legislative branches must work closely together to ensure that fiscal targets are met, according to the 2023 Philippine Development Report (PDR). However, the report also noted that maintaining these gains this year through 2028 may be difficult if new tax laws are not quickly put into place.

The PDR for 2023 pushed for a legislative agenda to ensure sound fiscal management and improve the country’s tax regime.

“However, sustaining this achievement until 2028 would be challenging without the prompt enactment of new tax measures,” the report said.

According to the report, the proposed tax measures, including value-added tax (VAT) on digital service providers (DPS) and a revamped fiscal regime for mining, are projected to generate over P900 billion in additional revenues from 2024 to 2028. The proposed imposition of VAT on DSPs, approved by the House of Representatives on November 14, 2022, is pending discussion with the Senate.

However, it said the success of these measures hinges on the collaboration between the executive and legislative branches to avoid potential revenue shortfalls. Also among these measures, which the PDR said are “pivotal,” are the ongoing discussions on the “Passive Income and Financial Intermediary Taxation Act,” also known as Package 4 of the Comprehensive Tax Reform Package, which seeks to simplify financial transactions.

Additionally, the report emphasized the need for the “Progressive Budgeting for Better and Modernized Governance” bill to institutionalize an efficient cash budgeting system and other critical public financial management reforms. Also on the priority list is the “Military and Uniformed Personnel (MUP) Pension Reform” bill. It was already approved by the House of Representatives to establish a sustainable pension system for MUPs.

The “Real Property Valuation and Assessment Reform” bill, approved by the House and pending in the Senate, focuses on rationalizing and supporting regular property valuations and is also included in the agenda.

In terms of new priority legislation, the PDP also pushed for the “National Government Rightsizing” program. The proposal has already passed the Lower House, with corresponding Senate bills pending in the Committee on Civil Service, Government Reorganization and Professional Regulation.

Additionally, amendments to the “Government Procurement Reform Act” are in progress in Congress, aiming to enhance rules on procurement planning.

“Efficiency in spending will be enhanced by releasing allotments early, conducting early procurement activities, and digitalizing disbursement processes. The government’s rightsizing program will also be pursued through restructuring to address new priorities, as well as through merging or abolishing government agencies to create a more efficient bureaucracy,” the report said.

Meanwhile, the priority legislation amending the National Tax Allotment (NTA) formula, which intends to address equity issues and vertical and horizontal fiscal imbalances between LGUs, and LGU Property Insurance, which mandates all provinces, cities, and municipalities to insure all government properties with the Government Insurance Fund, are yet to be filed.

Another reform, the Ease of Paying Taxes, which focused on improving tax compliance through simplified procedures and enhanced transaction portability, was already a law.

“Other reforms need to be fast-tracked, such as improving tax administration through the vigorous implementation of the Ease of Paying Taxes Act and the expansion of digital systems in collecting agencies,” it added.

Alongside the enhancement of tax administration efficiency, Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto is pushing for the passage of the refined priority tax measures of the Department of Finance (DOF), which are critical to meeting President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s 8-point socioeconomic agenda, particularly on ensuring sound fiscal management.

Recto stated that the DOF has no new tax proposals but is recalibrating its existing priority tax measures to guarantee that they are fairer, easier to collect, and more practical, while ensuring that these reforms will not translate into an unnecessary burden for Filipino consumers and taxpayers.