Maraño brings veteran leader’s act as Crossover in Champions League

Team captains and coaches of the participating teams in the Champions League with Philippine National Volleyball Federation secretary-general Donaldo Caringal, Executive Director Marie Louise Principe and Referees Manager Yul Benosa.
VETERAN Aby Maraño vowed to play her best for her new team Chery Tiggo in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League that starts with the women’s tournament this Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

“To be the champions,” Maraño told a packed Philippine Sports Commission Conference Room during the Champions League press launch on Friday. “I and my new team won’t allow our hardship and dedication in training to go waste.”

Maraño, a veteran at 31, is one of the stars to watch out for in the five-team women’s play of the Champions League organized by the PNVF under president Ramon “Tats” Suzara and secretary-general Donald Caringal.

Joining Maraño on centerstage in the press launch was fellow club team player Rem Palma of Petro Gazz as well as the team captains and lead players of defending champion College of Saint Benilde, Cignal HD and Philippine Army.

“It’s a wide-open field as all teams vow to wage strong fights,” said Caringal of the third edition of the Champions League. “With a balanced cast of seasoned pro clubs, new-look squads and collegiate teams, expect the matches to be a toss-up for the prestigious title.”

Chery Tiggo and Cignal play in Sunday’s double-header at 6 p.m. after the duel between Philippine Army and Petro Gazz at 3:30 p.m. Saint Benilde opens its campaign against Petro Gazz Monday.

Reigning champion Cignal HD, meanwhile, is favored in the eight-team men’s contest that starts on February 11.

With Cignal HD in Pool A are PGJC Philippine Navy, Savouge Spin Doctors and Saint Benilde while VNS Asereht Griffins, Iloilo D’Navigators, Philippine Air Force and Philippine Army are in Pool B.

Besides Maraño, the Kungfu Reyes-coached Chery Tiggo will also parade former F2 Logistics star Ara Galang and former Premiere Volleyball League MVP Mylene Paat and Eya Laure.

Cignal and Petro Gazz will also have former F2 players libero Dawn Macandili and Myla Pablo—a former Angel and PVL MVP.

The Champions League, which will have the Top 4 teams battling in the knockout semis after the single-round elims, will be aired live on One Sports and One Sports+ and livestreamed on Pilipinas Live and on delayed basis on Cignal.

Image credits: PNVF



