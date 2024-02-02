LPA trough kills 5, affects 278,000 residents–OCD

DAVAO CITY—The extension of the low-pressure area south of Mindanao killed seven residents and displaced almost 300,000 residents in the series of flash flood and landslides since Wednesday.

Two died and six were injured in New Bataan, three in Maragusan and one was injured in Compostela, all in Davao de Oro province, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) reported.

As many as 278,748 residents, mostly in Davao Oriental (113,553) and Davao del Norte (114,580) were affected in the flood and landslide, and 469 families heeded local government calls for preemptive evacuation.

The OCD said 34 barangays were flooded in Davao de Oro, eight in Davao Oriental and 14 in Davao City.

Landslide incidents were reported in 45 places in the Davao Region, 38 of them in Davao de Oro. One case of soil subsidence was also reported in Davao de Oro.

Both landslide and flood rendered impassable 52 road sections, 42 of them in Davao de Oro. Eight bridges were also rendered unsafe for travel.

Twenty-eight houses were damaged in Davao de Oro and Davao Oriental.

Classes were suspended on the third day by 46 local governments and 26 local government units (LGU) also suspended government and private offices.

Only two weeks ago that a weather shear line in the western Pacific killed 14 persons and affected almost 350,000 persons in the Davao Region by the flood and landslide triggered by heavy downpour.

Preemptive evacuation

Amid reports of landslides and flooding incidents in Davao City due to the trough of a low pressure area (LPA), the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) Region 11 reported that it still has a fewer number of affected population as a result of preemptive evacuation activities conducted by LGUs.

“We thank the Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office for leading the preemptive evacuation. [We] also [thank] the people of Davao City for heeding and closely cooperating with the government. This positive attitude of Dabawenyos in Davao City and in all the five provinces of Davao region is clearly the main reason for fewer deaths and injured individuals as shown in the LGU situational reports submitted to OCD 11. The preemptive evacuation also resulted in a fewer number of affected population,” OCD Region 11 Director Ednar G. Dayanghirang said.

“We are seeing the results of capacity building and training provided by OCD to local government units and the communities. The OCD will continue these programs and expand to a lot more sectors like in the GIDA [geographically isolated and displaced area] communities of the Indigenous Peoples and urban and rural Muslim communities [JAMAAH],” he added.

Meanwhile, OCD deputy administrator for operations, Assistant Secretary Hernando Caraig Jr. said that on the part of the national government, close monitoring and coordination relative to the impacts of the weather disturbance are being carried out.

This is to ensure that adequate and prompt assistance will be extended if the need arises.

“The situation is still manageable at the local and regional level. But we at the national level are always on board to ensure that everything they will be needing from us will be provided immediately to assist them,” he added.

Moreover, OCD 11 is set to hold regional dialogues on the local flooding and landslide problems in the Davao Region.

“The dialogue is part of our effort to resolve the complex flooding and landslide problems and concerns. A multi-stakeholder approach is needed for this,” Dayanghirang said.

OCD 11 has maintained the “blue alert” status of its emergency operations center for close monitoring of incidents in the entire Davao Region.