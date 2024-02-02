LGUs vow to implement inclusive approach to ‘safe’ water, sanitation

Local government officials representing some 350 cities and municipalities who attended a recent summit vowed to work with various stakeholders to ensure an inclusive approach to “safe” water and sanitation for a cleaner, healthier, and sustainable environment.

The summit, co-organized by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) held in Quezon City last Monday, January 26, was attended by 350 local officials and stakeholders in waste management and water security.

It paved the way for an exchange of views on various issues and concerns on water and wastewater and identified solutions through partnerships with national government agencies (NGA) and international organizations, allocation of funds for water development, and a coordinated approach to water concerns.

For the waste sector, among the solutions raised were strengthening partnerships with NGAs, local government units (LGU), academe, private institutions, and the informal waste sector, creating incentives to encourage waste segregation in households, and ensuring that e-waste and disaster waste are part of the Solid Waste Management Plan.

In his speech, DILG Secretary Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos Jr. highlighted the importance of collaboration among various stakeholders to address challenges faced by concerned local government units.

He said together with the DENR, the DILG would come up with plans to address the problems.

“Huwag kayong mahiya sa amin. Sabihin ninyo sa amin kung ano ang problem sa lugar ninyo, at gagawa tayo ng plano ng sabay-sabay kasama ang DENR,” he said.

For her part, DENR Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga underscored the critical role of LGUs in the country’s push for sustainability and resilience, particularly in achieving the targets of the Philippine Development Plan and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“A study estimates that 65 of the 169 sub-targets of our 17 SDGs will not be achieved without the engagement of our local and regional governments,” said Yulo-Loyzaga.

Loyzaga emphasized the need to develop and protect water sources, conduct water treatment effectively, distribute water efficiently, and collect sufficient fees to sustain its management and operation.

“Water conservation is not implemented more so if water is cheap relative to other household expenses, such as electricity and mobile connectivity,” Yulo-Loyzaga pointed out.

The DENR, through its Water Resources Management Office (WRMO), has partnered with the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) to convert a portion of irrigation water into a potable water supply.

Large-scale projects in Cavite, Tarlac, and Iloilo are scheduled to commence this year as part of WRMO’s activities aimed at establishing sustainable water systems.

Plastic waste challenge

On the pressing problem of solid waste, Yulo-Loyzaga said it is imperative to encourage the consumer sector to be more conscious of the plastic waste that it generates, and reiterated her call to the private sector, academe, and the industry for the need to put research into the substitution of single-use plastic.

“Until we find an affordable and equally functional material to single-use plastic, we will not be able to eradicate its use. This also has a social impact on those that need this material to actually service their daily need,” said Yulo-Loyzaga.

She added that for this year, the DENR would assist in identifying suitable landfill sites from multiple LGUs to use. A nationwide campaign for recycling and other waste reduction methods will also be launched.

The DENR is also in direct contact with its international and local partners in the academe and the scientific community to explore the latest in waste and water technologies and develop this capacity in the Philippines.

The Philippines generates 61,000 metric tons of solid waste daily, 12 to 24 percent of which comes from plastic waste.

DILG Undersecretary Juan Victor Llamas led the Pledge of Commitment of LGU officials to reaffirm their duty to ensure the well being of their communities and the sustainable management of water and waste.

They pledged to adopt and enforce comprehensive solid waste management policies and regulations aligned with national laws and guidelines, to prioritize projects that ensure equitable access to safe water and sanitation facilities in their areas of jurisdiction and address the challenges posed by improper solid waste management to the environment, public health and well-being.

Aligned with the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028 and the SDGs, the summit discussed water security, ecological integrity of water systems, and resilience to water hazards. It also tackled the significance of broadening waste minimization initiatives, including mainstreaming the circular economy and promoting sustainable consumption and production.