Japanese NPO Dear Me to hold fashion show for underprivileged children on Feb. 24 at Rizal Park

The Japanese nonprofit organization DEAR ME will have a fashion show for underprivileged children in the Philippines on February 24, from 2PM to 5PM at the Rizal Park Open air auditorium.

Entrance is free to the public.

Since 2015, DEAR ME has organized fashion shows for children living in unprivileged areas, making the catwalk a source of positivity for their future.

Participants’ own designs are upcycled by NPO staff from donated garments.

Dear Me founder Nishigawa Ayumi also runs a free fashion school to give local young people a route out of poverty and into jobs with her own Japan-based ethical fashion brand.

This is a unique initiative making children’s dreams a reality through the power of fashion.

The theme of Dear Me’s 10th fashion show is “Rainbow”.

“We will hold a show that will remain in the hearts and minds of all who attend, as we make a rainbow over the origin of our activities, children’s dreams, uniqueness, and connections,” the organizers said.