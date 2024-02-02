IPOPHL implements work plan to eradicate counterfeits at Greenhills Shopping Center

With the Greenhills Shopping Center landing anew on the United States Trade Representative’s (USTR) 2023 “notorious markets list” (NML) for counterfeiting and piracy, the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) said it continues to work with the National Committee on Intellectual Property Rights (NCIPR) to eliminate stores selling intellectual property-infringing goods in the popular shopping mall.

In a statement Thursday, IPOPHL, an attached agency to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), said it “continues to work with NCIPR in fulfilling the work plan Overhaul Greenhills Project [OG Project] to eliminate stores selling counterfeit and other IP-infringing goods in the Greenhills Shopping Center.”

IPOPHL said it would continue to work with rights holders, the San Juan City local government and the Greenhills management on seizures, issuance of warning letters and updates on the development of the shopping center into a high-end mall.

As the lone Philippine market on the watch list, IPOPHL said, “Greenhills remains a priority in IPOPHL and NCIPR’s mission to clear the markets of counterfeit and other intellectual property [IP] infringing goods.”

The agency said selling counterfeit goods is a crime that “harms the reputation of a legitimate business, dampens investor trust and evades taxes beholden to the Filipino people.”

“IPOPHL urges all sellers to uphold legitimate trade and support the sale of locally-made products to create a safe IP-driven economy where local businesses can flourish,” IPOPHL stressed.

On Wednesday, the USTR report flagged 18 countries with physical markets that “continue to enable substantial trade in counterfeit and pirated goods.”

Aside from the Philippines, the list includes China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, among others.

The USTR said the 2023 Review of Notorious Markets for Counterfeiting and Piracy highlights “prominent” and illustrative examples of online and physical markets that reportedly “engage in, facilitate, turn a blind eye to, or benefit from substantial piracy or counterfeiting.”

“A goal of the NML is to motivate appropriate action by the private sector and governments to reduce piracy and counterfeiting,” the report noted. (Full story here:https://businessmirror.com.

ph/2024/01/31/greenhills-lands-

on-ustrs-list-anew-lauds-phl-drive-to-end-piracy-counterfeiting/)

While the Philippine shopping mall is still included in the list, USTR recognized the efforts being done by the Philippines in its fight against counterfeiting and piracy.

“The government, through the National Committee on Intellectual Property Rights, has worked with right holders and the management at Greenhills Shopping Center on enforcement against counterfeit sellers, including product seizures and legal charges against counterfeit vendors,” the USTR report read.

The office of the USTR recognized the “coordinated efforts” being done between right holders and mall management. These, it noted, included warning letters and suspension of business for repeat violators.

“Mall management, with the support of city authorities, is reportedly in the process of converting Greenhills Shopping Center into a high-end mall with legitimate sellers,” the USTR noted.

As described in the report of USTR, Greenhills Shopping Center is a large mall with many storefronts selling counterfeit goods, including electronics, perfumes, watches, shoes, accessories, and fashion items.