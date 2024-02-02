House facilitates release of P150-million aid to flood-affected families in Davao del Norte

House Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez on Thursday endorsed the immediate release of P150 million in financial aid from the government to assist flood-affected families in the Davao Region.

Romualdez, along with Tingog Reps. Yedda K. Romualdez and Jude Acidre, is also facilitating the dispatch of 21,000 food packs to the flood-stricken areas.

The lower chamber also facilitated and requested the immediate release of 30,000 food packs from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for flood victims.

“This is to reassure and let our kababayans in Davao Region know that the government is here and is doing its best to alleviate their condition. Aid will continue to flow in your areas as you all recover from the adverse effects of the floods,” said Romualdez.

“We hope and pray for everyone affected by this natural calamity in Davao Region. Rest assured that we will continue to find ways to send help to Davao Oriental,” he added.

“We cannot be sidetracked by political issues that distract us from our primary objectives. We need to ensure that work will continue and public service will reach the people, especially during these difficult times,” the Speaker assured.

The aid, distributed through the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program of the DSWD, will be directed through congressional districts and local government channels.

The breakdown includes allocations for various Davao lawmakers like Reps. Maricar Zamora, Ruwel Gonzaga, Cheeno Almario, Nelson Dayanghirang, Aldu Dujali, Migz Nograles, Vice Gov. Oyo Uy, and Vice Gov. Tyron Uy.

The food packs, numbering over 21,000, have been sent to Davao del Norte, Davao Oriental, and Davao de Oro, targeting the 455 families reported to be evacuated or severely affected by the Office of Civil Defense-Davao.

For the past few weeks, residents of Davao Oriental have been reeling from the disastrous consequences of heavy rains in the region, where a total of 45,000 families or 187,000 individuals have been affected.

Romualdez instructed several Davao lawmakers to distribute the aid packs to their respective constituencies under his office’s calamity assistance fund and also dispatched food packs to several local government officials in Davao Oriental for distribution.