Herma Shipyard, Inc. launched a newly-built tanker

Mariveles, Bataan – On Friday, January 26, Herma Shipyard Inc. (HSI), a proudly 100% Filipino-owned ship building and ship repair company under the Ship Building and Maritime Infrastructure Division (SBMID) of the Herma Group, launched and christened another 12MB tanker.

Named Motor Tanker Mayabong (M/Tkr Mayabong), the launching was led by the Chairman and CEO of the Herma Group, Herminio S. Esguerra. The ship was built for sister company Herma Shipping and Transport Corporation (HSTC). Once delivered, this ship will take its place among the most fuel-efficient and environmentally sustainable home-grown product tankers in the country.

Also in attendance were SBMID Managing Director Captain Emelito S. Sosa, Marine Transport and Services Division Managing Director Primo R. Agbayani, Corporate Services Division Managing Director Judithea Esguerra-Ibuyan, Environmental Management Services Division Managing Director José Exiquel Esguerra, Member of the Board of Directors of the Herma Group of Companies, Atty. Gabriel B. Esguerra, Herma Shipping and Transport Corporation COO Peter Huang; HSI COO Atty. Nathaniel S. Joquiño, and Chief Operating Officer of the Petroleum Supply Chain Division Benedict Julius F. Ibuyan.

Witnessing the event were guests representing HSI’s various business partners and stakeholders including the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA), the Philippine Registry of Shipping (PRS), and Pioneer Insurance as well as guests from the Maritime League, the premiere Filipino maritime foundation that works to advance the interests of the maritime industry. Representing the league were Vice Admiral Emilio C. Marayag AFP (Ret.), and Ms. Vicky Viray, League Trustee and Editor of the League’s newsletter, the Maritime Review.

The building of M/Tkr Mayabong ensures adherence to Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) rules and the Philippine Registry of Shipping (PRS) class rules and regulations. Furthermore, the vessel fully complies with various international conventions and satisfies all the safety and operational standards required by the Ship Inspection Report Program (SIRE).

The 77.36m long tanker is designed to handle a maximum of three grades of petroleum products simultaneously. It has a total capacity of 2,208.00 cubic meters, or 12,000 U.S. barrels.

M/Tkr Mayabong is a testament to Herma Shipyard Inc’s. commitment to excellence and the capabilities of the Filipino maritime industry. Its launch reinforces Herma Shipyard’s position as a leader in shipbuilding and underscores its dedication to contributing to the growth and development of the Philippine maritime sector. “The vessel, along with others in its fleet, will contribute tremendously to fueling the Philippine economy,” HSI Chief Operating Officer Atty. Nathaniel S. Joquiño, CAPT. PN (Ret). added.