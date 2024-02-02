‘Happiest place on Earth’: Pinoy domestic helpers treated in Disneyland Hong Kong

MORE than 4,000 foreign domestic helpers, including Filipinos, were treated to a spectacular day of music and magic at the Hong Kong Disneyland.

Filipino and other foreign domestic helpers spent their days off for two consecutive Sundays last January 7 and 14 to the so-called “happiest place on Earth.”

The Philippine Consulate General said the Li Ka Shing Foundation, in partnership with the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, paid the park tickets.

In addition to the rides and other leisure activities in the theme park, Disneyland also organized exclusive performances of the live musical “Festival of the Lion King.”

“The audience were captivated by an array of nostalgic songs, graceful dances, breathtaking acrobatics, amazing visuals, and the interactive components of the show,” the Consulate said in a statement.

Philippine Consul General Germinia V. Aguilar-Usudan welcomed and paid tribute to the special guests of the day, the foreign domestic helpers (FDH).

In her speech, Aguilar-Usudan highlighted the important contribution of Filipino domestic workers to Hong Kong society. She said Chinese and other expatriate women were able to pursue their careers in Hong Kong with the help of their domestic helpers.

As of 2022, there are 199,059 Filipino maids in Hong Kong, making up more than 58 percent of the total population of 338,189 FDH in the Chinese territory.

The Consulate cited a study in 2019 that revealed that FDHs contributed HK$ 98.9 billion (P712 billion) to the city’s economy, making 3.6 percent of HK’s gross domestic product.

As of 2023, the minimum wage for foreign domestic helpers is HK $4,870 (around P35,000) per month, with minimum food allowance of HK $1,236 (around P8,900) per month.

Consul General Aguilar-Usudan also lauded Hong Kong Disneyland for its active advocacies on diversity, inclusivity and equal opportunities.

Hong Kong Disneyland also employs Filipinos as cast members comprising the second largest part of the Disney family.

She also thanked Li Ka Shing Foundation, a Hong Kong-based charitable organization founded by HK entrepreneur Li Ka Shing who has over HK$30 billion in projects covering education, medical services, charity, and anti-poverty programs.