Go aids displaced Nueva Ecija workers as solon sustains efforts to bolster local development 

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go personally led a relief activity for displaced workers in Quezon, Nueva Ecija, on Thursday, February 1, reaffirming his commitment to ensuring that “no Filipino is left behind” in the nation’s march towards economic recovery.

Prior to the town’s celebration of its Patimyas Ani Festival, the senator, an adopted son of Nueva Ecija, provided aid to 354 displaced workers, each receiving food packs, vitamins, masks, and snacks. Select beneficiaries also received a bicycle, shoes, balls for basketball and volleyball, shirts, a watch, and a cell phone.

Meanwhile, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) also conducted an orientation for qualified disadvantaged and displaced workers. It introduced them to the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program, which aims to offer employment assistance in the near future.

Go commended the DOLE for effectively implementing various assistance programs, such as TUPAD, which has significantly contributed to supporting individuals whose jobs have been impacted by crises. He likewise maintained his support, underscoring the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing the needs of the economically challenged community.

In the Senate, Go filed Senate Bill No. 420 to promote further the welfare of Filipino workers affected by crises and ensure that those who reside in rural areas lacking job opportunities are taken care of, which seeks to offer temporary employment to eligible members of low-income rural households, who are ready to perform unskilled physical labor for some time.

Following the distribution activity, Go also visited the new dialysis center in the town, which was advocated for by Rep. Mika Suansing. The senator lauded such efforts to help improve healthcare access for the community.