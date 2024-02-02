FIFA-Visa partnership extended to 2026

FIFA announced recently the extension of its partnership with Visa (NYSE: V) as an official partner.

The new agreement, which runs through 2026, enables Visa and FIFA’s efforts to champion the growth of football and support players, fans and clients through an exciting program of youth, beach soccer and FIFAe events.

It will culminate with the FIFA 2026World Cup which the US, Canada and Mexico will co-host.

“FIFA is thrilled to partner with Visa and to focus our strong partnership on what will be a very bright future,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said. “Visa’s unwavering commitment to enhancing the fan experience, coupled with their innovative approach to payment technology, aligns with FIFA’s vision to make football truly global and accessible to all.”

Visa will remain the Official Payment Technology Partner for FIFA activities globally, providing a seamless and secure commerce experience for FIFA’s passionate fans on-site.

Visa cardholders will receive exclusive and behind the scenes access throughout FIFA tournaments, Visa-cardholder pre-sale events and other innovative promotions, including at FIFA stores and online at FIFAstore.com, throughout the partnership. AP

“Our alliance with FIFA has yielded immense benefits for our brand, clients, and cardholders,” said Oliver Jenkyn, Group President, Global Markets, Visa. “We’re excited to continue our long-standing partnership and deliver seamless payment experiences as part of one of the world’s most popular sporting events.”

Leveraging insights from Visa’s “Digital Fans: How Connected Experiences Can Power the Future of Fandom,” Visa and FIFA will work together to identify further steps to improve the fan journey and experience at the biggest-ever FIFA World Cup and at other FIFA tournaments.

“Since 2007 Visa has been instrumental in elevating the payment experience at more than 40 FIFA events, including the recent FIFA World Cup in Qatar and last year’s record-setting FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand,” FIFA Chief Business Officer Romy Gai said.

Frank Cooper, Visa Chief Marketing Officer said: “One of Visa’s primary goals in partnering with FIFA is to enrich the experience of both fans and athletes. The FIFA World Cup 26 presents a unique opportunity for Visa to achieve that goal.”