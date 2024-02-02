Ex-president Duterte’s former military chief calls on Pinoys to junk destabilization, divisive calls

For the peace and further development of the country, Filipinos should strongly reject calls that could destabilize and prove to be divisive to the nation, Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. said Friday.

“When we, as Filipinos, are united, there is peace, development and prosperity. But when we, as a people, are divided, there is instability, underdevelopment and disorder,” he added.

Incidentally, the OPAPRU chief served as the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief of then President Rodrigo R. Duterte from April 18 to December 11, 2018.

Also, on December 12 of that year, Duterte appointed him as head Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process, the forerunner of the OPAPRU.

With this, Galvez appealed to the public to “ turn away from any call or movement that aims to destabilize our beloved nation, especially to separate Mindanao from the rest of the country.”

The OPAPRU chief emphasized that such calls are “anathema to the letter and spirit of the Philippine Constitution, which is the bulwark of our nation’s identity as a people.”

Also, he said that this goes against the principles of a country which is already benefiting and enjoying the dividends of the comprehensive peace process that has put an end to decades of armed conflict in Mindanao.

“As Filipinos, let us therefore continue supporting the Marcos administration’s peace, reconciliation and unity agenda. The dividends of peace are upon us and are now being felt by everyone,” Galvez pointed out.

Also, the OPAPRU chief said that members of former revolutionary groups are now playing an active part in nation building.

He added that these individuals are now helping the national government promote genuine peace and sustainable development in the Bangsamoro through inclusive, people-centered moral governance.

Galvez also said he was pleased to note that Mindanao has already shed its image as a land of volatility, violence and armed struggle.

“It has now become a symbol of hope, mutual understanding and solidarity, and most of all, a shining example that good things come to those who choose the path of peace,” he stressed.

Galvez said heeding calls that would divide and bring conflict again would set back the gains acquired by the country through peaceful means.

“We cannot afford to go back to square one. We must learn our lessons from the past and apply these to all aspects of our life as peace-loving citizens. Let us always choose peace and remain united, as it is the only way to move forward as one people and one nation,” he noted.