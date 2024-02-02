Domestic claims of OFCs slowed to 2.4% in Q3 2023

DOMESTIC claims of the other financial corporations (OFC) slowed to 2.4 percent in the third quarter of 2023, revealed the preliminary results of the OFC survey of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP). OFCs include various financial entities such as insurance and pension funds, broker dealers, securities investment trusts, government financial institutions and finance companies, a Bank for International Settlements documents revealed.

The survey revealed claims (or assets) of OFCs in the third quarter of 2023 is slower than the 4.7-percent quarter-on-quarter growth in second quarter of last year. The BSP said the domestic claims of OFCs reached P8.817 trillion in the July-to-September period last year from P8.61 trillion in the second quarter of 2023.

The quarter-on-quarter growth in the other financial corporations’ domestic claims in the third quarter of 2023 was driven by the rise of its claims on depository corporations, the central government and other sectors, the BSP said.

According to the central bank, the sector’s claims on depository corporations increased due to higher deposits with banks and holdings of bank-issued debt securities.

Further, the other financial corporations’ larger holdings of government-issued debt securities contributed to the rise in the sector’s claims on the central government.

“The other financial corporations’ claims on the other sectors, particularly the private sector, grew as the sector extended more loans to households and increased its holdings of equity shares in other nonfinancial corporations,” BSP said.

Annually, BSP said the other financial corporations’ domestic claims rose, albeit at a slower pace of 17.8 percent in the third quarter of 2023 from 19.2 percent in the preceding quarter.

BSP said this was due to the expansion of its claims on the depository corporations, the private sector, and the central government.

The central bank said the sector’s claims on depository corporations grew amid the increase in its bank deposits and holdings of bank-issued equity shares.

The data showed other financial corporations’ claims on the private sector rose as its investments in equity shares issued by other nonfinancial corporations and loans to household sector grew.

“The sector’s claims on the central government expanded on account of its higher investments in government-issued debt securities,” BSP added.

The data showed the net foreign assets of the other financial corporations rose by 6.1 percent quarter-on-quarter from P348.4 billion to P369.6 billion as the sector’s investment in foreign-issued debt securities increased.

The net foreign assets of the sector expanded, albeit at a slower rate of 47.1 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2023 from the 51 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2023.