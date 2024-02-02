DOJ holds clarificatory meeting on complaint vs 50 cops named in twin shabu bust cover up

A Department of Justice (DOJ) panel of prosecutors conducted clarificatory meeting Thursday with officials of the National Police Commission (Napolcom) on additional complaint that the latter filed in connection with the alleged irregularities committed during the 2022 anti-drug operation in Manila and Pasig that led to the seizure of 990 kilos of shabu worth P6.7 billion.

The clarificatory meeting, according to the justice department, is part of the ongoing case build up prescribed under Department Circular No. 20 s. 2023 issued by DOJ Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla.

“Once the case build-up is completed, the preliminary investigation will commence immediately to determine whether a probable cause exists to warrant the filing of charges against those involved in the alleged anomalies,” the DOJ said.

The additional complaint stemmed from the fact-finding inquiry report on the drug bust submitted by Napolcom as a result of its investigation into the alleged anomalies and irregularities committed by several policemen and individuals during the said anti-illegal drug operations.

It can be recalled that the DOJ formed last December a panel of prosecutors to look into the additional charges and pieces of evidence from Napolcom, which may strengthen the government’s case against those involved in the irregularities.

Last June 2023, the Philippine National Police (PNP) and Napolcom filed criminal and administrative charges against 50 policemen for their alleged involvement in the cover-up in the drug bust.

The policemen were charged with violation of Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act; RA 9165 or the Dangerous Drugs Act as amended; Revised Penal Code, in particular, Article 171 on Falsification, Article 183 on Perjury, Article 184 on False Testimony and Article 217 for Malversation of Public Property; and Presidential Decree No. 1829 or Obstruction of Justice were filed against the police officers before the Office of the Ombudsman on June 9.

The said anti-drug operation was hounded by controversy after Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos Jr. made public closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage showing police officers allegedly attempting to pilfer 42 kilos of shabu from the illegal drugs seized from a dismissed police officer who was arrested during the operations.