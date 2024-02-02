DOE approves creation of committee to sustain 2032 nuclear power target

THE Department of Energy (DOE) is creating a nuclear committee to help achieve its target of 2,400 megawatts (MW) of nuclear capacity as early as 2032.

Under Department Order No. 2024-01-01 released by the agency Thursday, Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla approved the creation of the DOE Nuclear Energy Program Coordinating Committee (NEP-CC) to ensure active participation in the Nuclear Energy Program Inter-Agency Committee (NEP-IAC).

“As the country embarks on Phase 2 [Preparatory work for the construction of a nuclear power plant after a policy has been taken] and Phase 3 [Activities to implement a first nuclear power plant], there is a need to reorganize the coordinating arm of the DOE to effectively and responsibly assist the NEP-IAC and realize the DOE’s goal of tapping 2,400MW of nuclear power by 2032,” the DOE order stated.

The DOE has already included nuclear energy as part of the 2023 to 2050 Philippine Energy Plan (PEP).

The NEP-CC, which shall be chaired by a DOE Undersecretary, shall represent the DOE in the NEP-IAC and will oversee the priority activities of the NEP-IAC. There will be sub-committees that will be created to aid in the preparation of the country’s nuclear energy program.

Among the preparations include drawing up recommendations for the needed upgrade of the transmission system to accommodate nuclear energy in the grid, enactment of comprehensive national legislation, assessment of possible nuclear power plant locations, environmental protection, among others.

The new committee may consult technical experts, while funding shall be incorporated in the DOE’s annual budget.

In July last year, DOE—Energy Policy and Planning Bureau Director Michael Sinocruz said that under the proposed outlook scenarios in the 2030 to 2050 PEP, the commercial operation of 8×150 MW small modular nuclear reactors is being eyed, while another 1,200 MW will come from a bigger nuclear power plant in Luzon by 2035.

The Manila Electric Company (Meralco) has already tapped US-based nuclear developer Ultra Safe Nuclear Corp. (USNC) to conduct a pre-feasibility study for the potential deployment of one or more micro modular reactors (MMR) in the Philippines.

“We are aligning with the plan of the DOE, which is looking at 14 areas. It’s better to follow what the DOE will say. Work has started. The pre-feasibility has started. It will take four months. I think if we can complete it much earlier than the four months schedule then that would be great. After that, we have to decide on what to do next, but most definitely, it’s a full-study,” said Meralco Executive Vice President Ronnie Aperocho in November last year.

The MMR could be deployed in island provinces and cities. “You could disperse the deployment of modular technology in an archipelago like the Philippines so you don’t have to build conventional power plants that are big to achieve economies of scale,” said Meralco Chairman Manuel Pangilinan, adding that his group has discussed with USNC “whether we could buy a modular plant proof of concept here which we could employ.”