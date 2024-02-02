Davao Light upgrades iconic power station for downtown load requirement

DAVAO CITY—The Aboitiz-owned Davao Light and Power Co. upgraded its iconic power station in Bajada to power the energy needs of the downtown area and the immediate suburbs.

The Bajada station that once emitted the familiar noise of the huge distribution transformers has upgraded its capacity to double its original capacity when it was launched in 1950.

“In the major business district area of Davao City, stands a large steel structure humming almost inaudibly beside the noisy and busy J.P. Laurel Avenue. Known as ERA Substation, this vital structure of Davao Light and Power Co., Inc. [Davao Light]powers parts of the city’s residential, commercial, and industrial areas,” the company said.

Today, it added, “it has an upgraded capacity of 300 megavolt-amperes [MVA] ensuring power reliability and securing enough load to cater to the city’s ever-growing population.”

Davao Light said the ERA Substation transforms electricity from 138 kiloVolts (kV)/69 kV or sub-transmission level voltage to supply the 69 kV/13.8 kV substations. These substations then further step down the voltage for distribution transformers energizing end-users, such as homes and businesses, it added.

The ERA and other substations are considered the backbone of the power distribution network, substations and lines are vital facilities that ensure the delivery of power to every home, business, and industry, it said.

The ERA station was named after Ernesto R. Aboitiz “who led Davao Light beginning in the 1950s, the ERA Substation is the first of two 138 kV/69 kV sub-transmission substations of Davao Light.” This started operating in the early 1990s with a lone 150 MVA transformer.

It said that with the growth and development of Davao City, the substation reached full capacity prompting the necessary upgrade it achieved recently. Davao Light began the upgrading project in 2019 and installed the second 150 MVA transformer in 2022. It was energized in December last year and was completely loaded on January 7 this year, which the company described as “a fitting start to the year for the distribution utility.”

“This strategic addition bolstered the overall capacity of the substation which carries the load spanning across downtown to northern and southern parts of Davao City, and positions it to accommodate an anticipated increase in future power demand,” Davao Light said.

In addition, when there are scheduled or emergency outages, ERA Substation can help carry electrical loads from other substations to prevent long power interruptions. Furthermore, since it is a full digital substation—the fourth in the company’s roster—it has real-time control and protection thereby improving the service availability and reliability in the areas it serves.

“Digitalization of our substations plays a key role in modernizing our systems and helps us maintain a competitive edge,” Davao Light President and COO Rodger Velasco said.

Davao Light has since expanded its franchise area to Panabo City of Davao del Norte and provincial municipalities of Carmen, Dujali, and Sto. Tomas.