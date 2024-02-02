Davao City extends mayor’s permit renewal, business termination application deadline today

DAVAO CITY—The City Hall here on Wednesday extended the deadline of the mayor’s permit renewal and termination of business applications until today, Friday, following the suspension of work in government offices Thursday.

The first extension of the deadline was supposed to be due last Thursday.

The new extended deadline was contained in Proclamation No. 5, series of 2024, and cited the suspension of classes at all levels and a work-from-home (WFH) set up for government employees on Thursday.

Maribel Paguican, head of the Business Bureau, told the City Information Office that any extension “affects both mayor’s permit and the application for retirement” or termination of business.

Paguican said that owners who fail to do both, non-renewal and no application for retirement on the deadline might pay additional fees.

She said there would be a 25 percent surcharge and a 2 percent penalty per month on top of the surcharge.

“If they do not wish to continue their business, they should apply for retirement because there is also a penalty if they do not retire [their business], but if they wish to continue they should do so because we will have a penalty after our deadline,” Paguican said.

The schedules for the renewal at specific sites today, February 2, was also announced.

The Sangguniang Panlungsod Building and the Almendras Gym are open from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. The Gaisano Grand Citigate Mall is open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., the Calinan Gym/Bunawan/Toril/Tugbok District Treasury Offices is open from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 pm and Paquibato/Marilog/Baguio District Treasury Offices are open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Dabawenyos can also apply online via https://appbts.davaocity.gov.ph. CIO.

The suspension of work and classes, and the directive to work from home instead was triggered by the heavy downpour triggered by the trough of the low-pressure area south of Mindanao.

More than 8,000 residents from 15 barangays were rescued on Wednesday during the flooding in the city.