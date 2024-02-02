Channel your inner Madame Web and see a smarter future with Lenovo’s devices

With the upcoming premiere of the highly anticipated film Madame Web, fans of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe can expect freebies and surprises online and at participating Lenovo Experience Stores and authorized resellers around the metro.

Columbia Pictures’ Madame Web opens exclusively in cinemas February 14, 2024, taking viewers on an action-packed journey following the origin story of one of Marvel Publishing’s most enigmatic heroines. The suspenseful superhero thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures…if they can all survive a deadly present.

To celebrate the theatrical release, Lenovo customers will be treated to various freebies upon purchase of participating Windows 11 devices.

Take home some Madame Web merch or a brand-new monitor

With over thirty participating devices in the promo, customers will have no problem choosing between the Lenovo IdeaPad, Yoga, Legion, and LOQ series to find the right device that caters to their needs. From February 1 to March 27, 2024, customers will be entitled to a corresponding freebie for every purchase of a participating device; with a Madame Web x Lenovo Cap, Lenovo D20-30 Monitor, and Lenovo L22E-40 Monitor up for grabs.

Participating devices all come with Windows 11’s Copilot feature, for maximum AI-powered productivity and efficiency. With Copilot at hand, users can get answers to questions, solutions to problems, and guidance on their next move as if they had Madame Web’s clairvoyance themselves.

Select stores including the Lenovo Experience Store in SM Megamall, Legion Store SM North EDSA, and Legion Store SM Makati will also host in-store activities where customers can play for additional prizes. A tarot reader will be present from Fridays to Sundays in-store from February 16 for customers to get a glimpse of their own futures for free.

Give in to your spider-senses and head on to promotions.lenovo.com for the full mechanics and complete list of participating products. For more information, follow Lenovo Philippines on Facebook.