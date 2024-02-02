Araw ng Biñan’ strengthens bonds and historical awareness in the city

BIÑAN City continues to evolve, and its “Araw ng Biñan” (Biñan Day) celebration remains a beacon that guides residents and visitors alike through a journey of cultural appreciation and shared history that shaped the city.

“Araw ng Biñan is, I think, much grander in terms of pagtanggap ng mga tao kasi parang mas unawa ng tao ‘yung kanilang roots [people’s reception because it seems that people have a deeper understanding of their origins],” City of Biñan Tourism and Cultural Affairs Officer Bryan Jayson Borja told BusinessMirror.

According to Borja, the Araw ng Biñan celebration holds a unique position in the hearts of the people, as it commemorates the Cityhood Anniversary on February 2, Liberation Day from the Japanese Imperial Forces on February 3, and the Foundation Anniversary on February 4 – with periods of 14 years, 79 years, and 277 years, respectively, this year.

He said that the significance of this three-day event lies primarily in its deep connection to the historical milestones of the city.

“You have to make the people always remember where they came from. Because, you know, as cliché as it may sound, we need to learn, have learned, and will learn from the lessons of our history,” he said.

In 2022, the Araw ng Biñan celebration was awarded 1st Runner-Up by the ATOP-DOT Pearl Awards for Best Tourism Event-Historical Commemorations.

However, Borja, awarded Most Outstanding Tourism Officer of the Philippines in 2019 by the ATOP-DOT Pearl Awards, mentioned that the landscape has undergone significant changes, particularly in the way people perceive and engage with live events such as festivals, where festivals are designed exclusively for live attendance, in which the objective is to physically immerse oneself in the experience. Now, there’s a shift toward combining live events with online streaming.

He said that this evolution raises questions about the authenticity of the festival experience and how organically it aligns with people’s expectations.

But, “I think special siya because ginagawa na ulit namin yung mga ginawa namin before [we are revisiting the things we have done in the past],” he added that “the challenge will always be there.”

This is the 7th year of the Biñan National Choral Festival. The past years’ winners include Servi Dei Vocal Ensemble (Biñan City), Chorus Vocales Philippines (Mandaluyong City), Philippine Normal University Chorale (Manila), Coro della Croce (Noveleta, Cavite), Malabon Concert Singers (Malabon) and the Letran Singing Ambassadors (Manila).

The City Government through its Biñan City Culture, History, Arts and Tourism Office (BCHATO) strives to strike a balance between maintaining the essence of celebrating historical moments and adapting to modern trends; but the challenge is to be innovative consistently, said Borja.

“The perpetual challenge is surpassing our own standards. It’s like competing against oneself because you do this all the time. So you have to outdo yourself every year,” he said and expressed the importance of staying true to the festival’s primary purpose.

Pride and roots shine

Biñan is located 35 kilometers south of Manila, with a land area of 4,350 hectares divided into 24 barangays and is known for its cultural richness exemplified by landmarks like the Alberto Mansion, the ancestral house of Teodora Alonso, mother of national hero Jose Rizal. Beyond its historical significance, the city hosts two lively major festivals: Araw ng Biñan and the Puto Latik Festival.

Yearly, the central figures of the celebration are its war veterans. Though there are no more surviving veterans in Biñan, the city continues to honor their heroism by awarding cash gifts to their families.

The Puto Latik Festival lauds and fosters the Puto Biñan, and the “maglalatik” folk war dance which is offered to San Isidro Labrador, patron saint of farmers and Biñan. It is celebrated from May 15 to 23 of every year.

“It’s almost the same but it’s not the same. Kasi pag Araw ng Biñan ang pinag-uusapan mo, historical cultural milestone, mas involved halos lahat,” Borja said.

However, “the Puto Latik Festival, it’s really more on tourism, it serves as a platform for barangays and local businesses to showcase and promote their products that creates opportunities for them to shine,” he added.

Meanwhile, the celebration of Araw ng Biñan is more than just a historical event, said Biñan City Mayor Walfredo “Arman” Dimaguila Jr., since it plays a crucial role in instilling pride and love for the locality among the people of Biñan.

Biñan Mayors from as far back as 1980 gather for Araw ng Biñan celebrations in 2018. (L-R) Atty. Miguelito “Lito” Lim-Aco (1980-1986), Bayani “Arthur” Alonte (1988-1998), Hermis “Boy” Perez (1998-2007), Marlyn “Len” Alonte (2007-2016) and current Mayor, lawyer Walfredo “Arman” Dimaguila Jr.

“When you keep on doing celebrations like Araw ng Biñan, it will keep the fire burning in terms of making the people aware of what they have, in terms of their cultural heritage, historical heritage, artistic heritage,” Dimaguila said.

Through Mayor Dimaguila’s leadership, the City of Biñan was awarded “Best Tourism-Oriented LGU” by the ATOP-DOT Pearl Awards last year, and Province of Laguna’s “Tourism and Culture-Oriented LGU” in 2019 and 2022 by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan ng Laguna.

The repetition of such events, in Dimaguila’s view, leads to sustainable tourism, by consistently reminding the residents of their heritage, cultural sites, historical significance. Ultimately, a sense of pride is cultivated.

He said that this pride, in turn, triggers a cascade of positive outcomes. Residents become more environmentally conscious, actively contributing to the cleanliness and care of their city. With love for their city comes a commitment to its well-being and they refrain from littering and speak positively about Biñan that creates a virtuous cycle of civic responsibility.

Borja stressed that the essence of Araw ng Biñan lies in the mantra of “make the people realize, remember and never forget.”

“Merong mas malalim na reasons why you’re doing festivals…you have to remember kung ano yung roots mo and at the same time, dapat grounded [There are deeper reasons why you’re organizing festivals… you have to remember your roots and, at the same time, stay grounded],” he said.

Araw ng Biñan stands as an annual reminder for the people to reflect on and appreciate their roots that foster a sense of identity, pride, and responsibility that contributes to the long-term development and promotion of Biñan’s unique cultural history, said Borja.

Unquantifiable and Intangible Investment

When BusinessMirror asked about the evolving tourism landscape and the city’s efforts to attract more visitors, Borja emphasized the unquantifiable and intangible nature of tourism. He stated that it’s more than just a financial investment. Unlike traditional projects, the returns of tourism cannot be measured solely in monetary terms.

Borja illustrated the domino effect of tourism on the local economy. A visitor’s journey involves various transactions, from transportation to dining, shopping for souvenirs, and engaging in local activities. These transactions contribute to the livelihood of drivers, restaurant owners, vendors, and artisans. In turn, he said that this creates a ripple effect that fosters economic growth within the community.

Despite the challenge of quantifying the impact, Borja highlighted tangible signs of growth, particularly in business. He cited an increase in new businesses in Barangay Poblacion alone that showcased the direct link between vibrant tourism initiatives and economic prosperity at the grassroots level.

“Basically, when you have tourism, you have jobs for the people,” he said.

According to the Commission on Audit (COA), the City of Biñan registered a total revenue of around P3.5 billion in the year 2022. This marks a noticeable increase of 31.71 percent compared to the previous year’s total, which stood at over P2.6 billion in 2021. Looking back at 2020, the city’s total revenue amounted to roughly P2.6 billion, reflecting a marginal decrease of 2.50 percent from the preceding year, where the total revenue exceeded P2.7 billion in 2019.

Meanwhile, Biñan City Business Permits and Licensing Office (BCBPLO) headed by Atty. Edward Vange Arriba revealed a consistent increase in registered businesses from 2018 to 2023. In 2018, the city recorded a total of 6,062 registered businesses, with 1,448 being new establishments and 4,216 renewals. The following year, in 2019, the numbers continued to climb, reaching a total of 6,787 registered businesses. Among these, 1,529 were new ventures , while 5,258 were renewals.

Despite the challenges posed by the global pandemic in 2020, the year saw a total of 7,040 registered businesses, with 1,198 new establishments and 5,842 renewals. The consistent growth trend persisted in 2021, with a total of 7,519 registered businesses, including 1,567 new businesses and 5,952 renewals.

In 2021, the city saw a further increase, with a total of 7,519 registered businesses, featuring 1,567 new establishments and 5,952 renewals. The momentum continued into 2022, witnessing a substantial spike with 8,147 registered businesses. Among them, 1,394 were new businesses, and 6,753 were renewals.

The most recent data for 2023 showcases a remarkable growth, with a total of 8,865 registered businesses that represents an 8.9 percent increase from the previous year. Out of this total, 1,812 were new businesses that highlighted a steady influx of entrepreneurial activity, while 7,053 were renewals.

As Biñan City positions itself as a dynamic business hub, local authorities are expected to continue fostering an environment that encourages entrepreneurship, ensuring sustained economic prosperity for the city and its residents.

Prior to the cityhood of Biñan, as per COA, Biñan was one of the richest municipalities in the Philippines, with an annual gross income of P677 million and net income of P250 million in 2007. Biñan’s economy is driven by its industrial estates, export processing zones, and residential communities.

These positive developments, coupled with the city’s expanding geographical size and population, prompted Representative Dan Fernandez and Senator Miguel Zubiri to advocate for the cityhood of Biñan, emerging from nearly four centuries of colonization under the Spaniards, Americans, and the Japanese, Biñan emerged as an independent component city of the Province of Laguna in 2010 by virtue of Republic Act 9740. It swiftly became the undeniable commerce and trading capital of Southern Luzon, an industrial extension south of Metro Manila, and a burgeoning heritage city that champions culture and the arts.

Five years later, on January 26, 2015, House Bill 3917 secured unanimous approval on its third and final reading in the Senate. This bill facilitated Biñan’s separation from the First Congressional District of Laguna, elevating it to the status of a Lone Congressional District. The late President Benigno Aquino III signed Republic Act 10658 into law on March 27, 2015.

In 2016, Mayor Arman took a significant step by signing Executive Order 04-2016, later concurred by the Sangguniang Panglungsod ng Biñan as City Ordinance 12-2016. This marked the establishment of the BCHATO, tasked with spearheading initiatives to enhance and promote Biñan’s rich cultural, historical, artistic, and tourism heritage.

On the other hand, Lone Congressional District of Biñan Representative Marlyn “Len” Alonte, initiated the passage of RA 11442 which declares February 3 of every year a special working holiday in the City of Biñan, to be known as “Biñan Liberation Day.” It was signed by Former President Rodrigo Duterte on August 28, 2019.

Simultaneously, Vice Mayor Angelo “Gel” Alonte passed City Ordinance No. 14-2016 that solidified Araw ng Biñan, designating February 2 to 4 annually for the formal celebration of Biñan City’s cityhood, liberation, and foundation day. The move highlighted Biñan’s commitment to preserving and celebrating its unique identity as it continued to evolve and thrive.

Heritage conservation efforts rewarded

IN 2022, Biñan City soared to new heights, securing top ranks in economic dynamism and innovation among Philippine component cities, according to the Cities and Municipalities Competitive Index. The city’s economy stood out, gauged through metrics such as local economy size, growth, employment generation, cost of living, cost of doing business, financial deepening, productivity, and the presence of business and professional organizations.

Remarkably, Biñan clinched the first spot in economic dynamism and landed at a commendable third place in innovation that demonstrated its adeptness in supporting sustained development through technology and research, factors that contribute to its innovative standing included an ICT plan, ICT utilization, online payment facilities, internet capabilities, basic internet service availability, new technology integration, and intellectual property registration.

Biñan further cemented its position as a top-performing local government unit (LGU) by being a yearly awardee of the Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG) from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG). Adding to its accolades, Biñan proudly secured major awards at the 2022 and 2023 ATOP-DOT Pearl Awards during the annual National Tourism Convention.

The city was also recognized as one of the Ten Outstanding Local Governance Programs, an achievement attributed to its groundbreaking “Balik-Biñan Project: Tourism Development Through Heritage Conservation,” and won its first “Galing Pook Award.”

Launched in 2016, the “Balik-Biñan Project” comprised seven major programs. These included the conversion of the old municipal building into the “Sentrong Pangkultura ng Biñan,” the restoration of Historic Alberto Mansion, the revival of the Biñan Heritage District, the implementation of the Local Cultural Mapping Project, the creation of tourism and culture publications, songs, and videos, culture-based governance training for city and barangay officials, and the formulation of the 10-year City Tourism Development Plan.

Mayor Arman said, “Balik-Biñan is a commitment more than a project, it reminded us of the joy and pride of being Biñanense, a Filipino Biñanense. To be recognized with our heritage, especially during these times when we search for our national identity, is quite an achievement.”

Meanwhile, Borja debunked the notion that accolades alone drive tourism success. He underscored the role of events, like the Araw ng Biñan festival in the strategic promotion to recognize the tourism potential and those who are willing to invest in the community, thereby fostering economic growth and providing sustainable livelihoods for its residents.

Vision unfolds

Meanwhile, the City Government of Biñan remains dedicated to the vision of fostering responsible citizens who take pride in their rich cultural, historical, and artistic heritage.

The city aspires to provide its residents with a peaceful and secure environment, a well-preserved ecosystem, accessible quality education, and strategically planned infrastructure facilities—all underpinned to position Biñan as the Premier Heritage and Trade Capital South of Metro Manila.

Several notable programs were implemented as part of the city government’s initiatives. One of these initiatives is the Bahay Pag-asa, a 4,000-square-meter shelter in Barangay San Antonio dedicated to socially displaced and delinquent children and the elderly. They also established Balay Silangan which serves as Biñan’s drug rehabilitation center.

The Biñan Center for Women’s Health, inaugurated on March 15, 2019, operates within the Ospital ng Biñan Complex. It offers healthcare services specifically tailored for women. The center has an obstetrics-gynecology clinic with a birthing center, and is equipped with advanced technology in mammography.

Indeed, Biñan, known for its numerous ancestral houses, takes steps to preserve its cultural legacy. In 2015, the city government acquired the Jacobo Gonzales Ancestral House and Jose Rizal’s first school. Efforts continue to protect other “bahay na bato” (stone houses) or “bahay tisa” (brick-roofed houses) by declaring and classifying them as local heritage sites.

Biñan has also invested in cutting-edge facilities, such as the pioneering C3 (Command, Control, and Communication) Center, and the Radyo Biñan 87.9 FM, the first of its kind in the Province of Laguna. Furthermore, the city government constructed the Biñan City Science and Technology High School in Silmer Village, Barangay San Francisco.

Biñan’s development strategy includes significant environmental initiatives, exemplified by the inauguration of the Eco Center Materials Recovery Facility (MRF). Operated by the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO), this facility transforms plastic waste into 5,000 bricks or 2,500 hollow blocks daily that contribute to climate change mitigation.

Mayor Arman’s flagship program, the “Kaserbisyo Garments Factory” launched in 2017, serves as a livelihood venture for women and solo parents, implemented by Biñan’s Public Employment Services Office (PESO) with assistance from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Region IV-A Calabarzon.

Additional programs, such as Go Forward Livelihood, H.A.P.I. Family Card, Mobile Computer Laboratory, Solar Power Investment, New Biñan Market, Organic Farm, and compost facility, underscore Biñan’s commitment to comprehensive and sustainable development.

Other initiatives not only enhanced the city’s physical landscape but also contributed significantly to the overall well-being and development of Biñan like the expansion of Canlalay Elementary School, boasting an additional of 20 new classrooms. While Soro-Soro Elementary School has also experienced a positive change with the construction of 16 new classrooms, accommodating a rising student population. The focus on education extends to Langkiwa Senior High School, where a gymnasium has been established, fostering a holistic approach to student development.

Recognizing the importance of higher education, the administration has collaborated with the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) to establish the College of Information Technology and Engineering (C.I.T.E.), offering new avenues for academic and professional growth.

The completion of the Esplanade project will provide recreational spaces and community engagement. The project includes the construction of facilities for the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), an extensive road network, and a walkway for residents to enjoy.

Other projects are the Dalampasigan Site Development in Brgy. Malaban, St. Anthony Integrated School in Brgy. San Antonio, formerly Holy Infant, has also been revitalized under the administration’s initiatives.

The ongoing development of the New Ospital ng Biñan that promises modern facilities and advanced medical services for the local residents.

Other notable projects include a four-story, 42 classroom school in Brgy. Dela Paz, asphalt laying along the Carmona-Timbao Road (2.3KM), and the establishment of a Solar Energy Facility.

Mayor Arman believes that these infrastructure projects are focused on creating a more sustainable, inclusive, and vibrant community for all.

Delving into the decision-making process, Borja acknowledged the intricate nature of their work and the collaborative approach taken by the city government.

“We have a council,” Borja explained. “It’s not just the Mayor, and BCHATO making decisions. Our office thinks about it, and when we’ve conceptualized a project, we present it to Mayor Arman. He scrutinizes it, then presents it to the council.”

Meanwhile, Borja highlighted the significance of the BCHATO Council, a diverse body comprising representatives from various developmental sectors such as women, the LGBTQ community, fisher folks, rice cake makers, owners of old houses, educational institutions and more.

He emphasized the importance of listening to the community and recognizing that government initiatives are ultimately for the people.

“Always remember, ang gobyerno ay para sa tao. Hindi mabubuhay ang gobyerno kung walang tao. So ang ginagawa namin ay dapat laging panalo ang tao,” he said.

Continuity and

community ownership

According to Borja, continuity and longevity go hand in hand with the community’s embrace and sense of ownership of the festivals.

The city government, in particular the BCHATO, advocates for a simple yet powerful concept: the people taking pride and ownership of their cultural celebrations.

“The objective of our office in terms of celebrations like this is really continuity and longevity,” he said.

The journey began in 2010 with the initiation of the Puto Latik Festival during Mayor Len Alonte’s tenure. Even when Mayor Arman took office in 2016, he chose not to dismiss the festival and its name but continued and supported its growth, “That’s a first step, you set aside identity and politics in terms of continuity of its culture,” Borja said.

“Dahil hindi pwede napopulitika ang kultura, kasaysayan at sining, never. Kasi ang kultura, kasaysayan, at sining soul yan ng city,” he highlighted and cautioned against tampering with the cultural and artistic soul of a city, stressing that culture, history, and the arts are the essence of a community, “If you meddle with that, I don’t know where your town is headed,” he remarked.

To ensure the festival’s lasting impact, Borja emphasized the need to instill a sense of ownership in the community. He pointed out that events like Araw ng Biñan and the Puto Latik Festival belong to the people of Biñan, not to any particular political figure.

“Hindi dapat sa politiko ka loyal. Loyal ka dapat doon sa brand ng Biñan, na may feeling ka na, ‘Amin ito!’ [You should not be loyal to politicians. You should be loyal to the brand of Biñan, that you have a feeling that ‘this is ours!’],” he declared passionately and urged residents to take pride in their heritage and actively participate in the celebration of their unique culture.