AFP chief Brawner spearheads celebration of World Hijab Day

Highlighting its commitment to diversity, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Thursday spearheaded the celebration of World Hijab Day in the country.

“The AFP, entrusted with leading this year’s commemoration, is proud to continue our efforts in fostering understanding and goodwill among all communities. Let us stand united in solidarity to honor the World Hijab Day and uphold the principles of inclusivity in diversity,” AFP chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. said in a statement.

This year’s theme is “Embracing Diversity: Cultivating Peace and Development through Inclusivity.”

Celebrated every first day of February, the World Hijab Day aims to honor Muslim women who wear Hijabs, serving as a symbol of modesty and empowerment.

The first World Hijab Day was conducted February 1, 2013 as a movement established to promote cultural understanding, inviting women to experience wearing the Hijab for a day.