Actuaries, IC to seek premium standard

THE Insurance Commission (IC) announced it will conduct a study about the incidence of diseases among Filipinos based on the experience of health maintenance organizations (HMOs) and insurance companies in handling claims.

“The said study aims to come up with benchmarks for evaluating the reasonableness of premium rates, reserve valuations and capitalization requirements of HMOs and insurance companies,” read a statement the IC issued last Thursday.

The announcedment came after the IC and the Actuarial Society of the Philippines (ASP) agreed to conduct the country’s first industry-wide morbidity study. The agreement was signed by Insurance Commissioner Reynaldo A. Regalado and ASP President Allan R. Santos during the 75th anniversary of IC on January 24, according to the statement.

The agreement serves as a framework for such study and other technical assistance programs, it added.

“Ultimately, the study aims to bridge the health protection gap among Filipinos and enhance financial inclusion,” the IC said in a statement at the signing ceremony.

The IC and ASP’s other areas for cooperation under the signed agreement include technical cooperation on the revision of standards on risk-based capitalization, valuation and product pricing.

As of September last year, the IC identified 35 licensed life insurance companies and 60 licensed non-life insurance companies. Likewise, 27 HMOs with Certificates of Authority issued by the IC have been listed as of December 2023.

The insurance industry had collected P289.60 billion in total premiums from life, non-life and mutual benefit groups, as of the third quarter of 2023, higher by 2.8 percent than the same period in 2022. Its total assets also grew by 10 percent, reaching a record P2.23 trillion by the end of the third quarter of last year, while total investments also jumped by 15 percent to P1.98 trillion in the same period. The IC is mandated to regulate and supervise the insurance, pre-need and HMO industries in accordance with the provisions of the Insurance Code.