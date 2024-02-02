`

Today’s front page, Wednesday, January 31, 2024

screenshot 2024 01 31 at 12.53.51 am

257 second lieutenants to embark on journey as new Army officers

  • la alegria 728 x 90 for bm
  • chinese new year 728 90
  • western guaranty
  • axa mlc business mirror leaderboard 728x90 2
  • sining filipina digital ad 728 x 90 px version 2
  • sotogrande davao web banner w 728px x h 90px business mirror

The Philippine Army (PA) formally deployed some 257 newly commissioned 2nd lieutenants to its various ground units on Wednesday.

PA spokesperson Lt. Col. Louie Dema-ala, in a statement, said these officers will be deployed in various units of the Army and will lead on the frontlines during combat operations against New People’s Army insurgents, local terrorist group members and other security threats.

These new military officers came from the Officer Candidate Course Class 58-2023 and Philippine Military Academy Class of 2023.

PA chief Lt. Gen. Roy M. Galido spearheaded the send-off ceremonies, Dema-ala added.

“Be the best platoon leaders. Set as the example of discipline and performance. These will be the foundation of strong teamwork between officers and soldiers that is crucial to the success of a mission. Let us make the Army better,” Galido told the young Army officers.

0
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)
  • pacific cross businessmirror ad placement 01 medical 2024 01 (january 23)

Know more