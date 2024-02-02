257 second lieutenants to embark on journey as new Army officers

The Philippine Army (PA) formally deployed some 257 newly commissioned 2nd lieutenants to its various ground units on Wednesday.

PA spokesperson Lt. Col. Louie Dema-ala, in a statement, said these officers will be deployed in various units of the Army and will lead on the frontlines during combat operations against New People’s Army insurgents, local terrorist group members and other security threats.

These new military officers came from the Officer Candidate Course Class 58-2023 and Philippine Military Academy Class of 2023.

PA chief Lt. Gen. Roy M. Galido spearheaded the send-off ceremonies, Dema-ala added.

“Be the best platoon leaders. Set as the example of discipline and performance. These will be the foundation of strong teamwork between officers and soldiers that is crucial to the success of a mission. Let us make the Army better,” Galido told the young Army officers.