2 fishermen rescued after whale shark hit their boat in Romblon

They are now literally going to need a bigger boat.

Two fishermen from Romblon had their boat “submerged” off the waters off Barangay Cantagda, Cajidiocan, Romblon after being reportedly hit by a whale shark around Thursday midnight.

“Submerged” in this case probably meant capsized.

The rescued fishermen were identified as Edgardo Lozano, 60 and Harry Lozano, 51, residents of Barangay Maragondon, Cajidiocan, Romblon.

“During the inquiry, the fishermen said they were hit by a whale shark while underway, which caused the incident,” the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said in a Facebook post Thursday.

It added that it immediately conducted a search-and-rescue (SAR) operation after receiving word of the incident.

“The SAR team ferried them to Barangay Danao, Cajidiocan, while the submerged fishing banca was towed by FBCA John Glemen,” the PCG added.

After the inquiry, the PCG helped the two fishermen in returning to their homes.