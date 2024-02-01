IN the news at the moment is the call of the Management Association of the Philippines on the national government to appoint a “traffic czar” that will be in charge of solving the worsening traffic in the country, in particular, here in Metro Manila. But what is a traffic czar? What can this particular individual do and will this be indeed the needed solution to our problems?

Before we answer this, we need to realize that there is actually not one singular cause of traffic but rather a “basketful of causes” that have grown exponentially because of years of neglect, malpractice, bad habits and wrong decisions. These would include: poor enforcement, lack of coordination among government agencies and local governments, the need for adequate equipment and training, shortsighted city planning, corruption, etc. Just as there is a basketful of causes, there arises an equal necessity for a “basketful of solutions.” That’s what the traffic czar must have in mind. And for that person to do so, he must have the ability to play several roles to fulfill his mandate.

First, a traffic czar needs to have a clear understanding of what needs to be done: Solve Traffic Now! Not tomorrow or several years in the future, but now. We don’t want to hear all the plans and projects that will alleviate traffic in the future. We know that already, and that will not help our present need of moving from point A to point B. Liken it to a life and death situation of a patient in an emergency room. The doctor’s priority lies in ensuring the patient’s survival during the challenging journey of long-term recovery. That is the task at hand of the traffic czar. Make things move now, not tomorrow.

Second, the traffic czar needs to know what’s in his arsenal and what are his limitations. In reality, our current legal framework does not include the position of a traffic czar. Instead, different government agencies have been granted the authority and responsibility to oversee and manage traffic-related matters.

We also have sufficient laws to manage traffic. No need for emergency measures, but rather, just work in an emergency environment. What we need are quick infrastructure modifications like opening up villages, basketball courts for parking spaces, and forcing schools to utilize their premises, etc. Lastly, the position of traffic czar is temporary in nature, not a permanent one.

What attributes should the traffic czar possess to enhance his or her efficiency and effectiveness? The traffic czar wields the authority bestowed upon him/her by the Office of the President. This will ensure that all agencies will cooperate with him/her to resolve traffic. And this is probably the reason why the MAP is calling for the President to name a traffic czar. As far as everyone is concerned, the traffic czar serves as the President’s alter-ego, tasked with addressing the current traffic issue we are facing.

Third, the traffic czar needs to be a man of many personas. A manager, a coordinator, an enforcer, a communicator, innovator, a politician, a listener, preacher and even a friend or a foe when need be. He or she needs to know, at the very least, the basics of traffic engineering, transport laws, urban planning, logistics and supply chain management. The traffic czar also needs to be a doer, an action-oriented person, just like a doctor that won’t delay anything for the patient to survive. The traffic czar must also be fearless to do what is right—right now. It does not matter whether he/she needs to be castigating government officials or entering private villages, military camps or taking out private barriers, just to make things move. The traffic czar should prioritize fulfilling these responsibilities consistently, regardless of the presence of cameras for TikTok or YouTube content. The traffic czar needs to ask the hard questions and must be able to provide the hard answers, no matter who gets in the way. And it is needed that the traffic czar must be incorruptible. Yes, traffic breeds corruption, and for everyone to follow, the head must set the example.

Lastly, the traffic czar must know how it is to be a motorist, commuter, the public transport driver, pedestrian, biker—in his/her heart and mind. He/she must know how the public truly feels, how they react and what they yearn for. He/she needs to listen, and learn as well from constituents. This is probably the most important persona that the traffic czar needs to have.

And for all of us who are affected by the traffic, we need to realize that the traffic czar cannot do this alone. He/she is not an on-off, end-all solution. We are all guilty of contributing to traffic. The mere fact that we are in Metro Manila makes us part of the problem. Similarly, the solution resides within each and every one of us. The traffic czar is just our conductor, who, just like in a symphony orchestra, is the one that brings the effort together with each and every participant knowing what to do to move together as one. If the traffic czar can effectively help us recognize this, then we have already resolved half of our enormous traffic problem. As what we have said before: Trapiko, Trapikmo.

