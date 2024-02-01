SMB-Magnolia classic duel up

THE stage is set for the San Miguel Beer-Magnolia Philippine Basketball Association Finals with the Hotshots hoping to get back at the at the Beermen who prevailed in both instances when they last faced each other in a championship series.

The coaches of both sides vowed their wards are in harness for Game 1 of the best-of-seven series set Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“We will be ready,” Magnolia’s Chito Victolero told Thursday’s pre-Finals press conference at the Richmond Hotel in Eastwood on Thursday. “This series will be exciting and a classic—it’s a must see.”

“We’re positive about it [series] and we’re going to really try our best to get the championship,” San Miguel Beer’s Jorge Gallent said.

The Beermen foiled the Hotshots two in a row in the Philippine Cup in 2018 (4-1) and 2019 (4-3) but with generally different rosters.

San Miguel Beer was coached them by Leo Austria, now a team consultant, and had Alex Cabagnot and Arwind Santos, who were instrumental for the team’s five straight all-Filipino championships.

Now, the Beermen have Don Trollano, Mo Tautuaa, CJ Perez, Vic Manuel and Terrence Romeo.

Magnolia, on the other hand, has Calvin Abueva, big man James Laput, Abu Tratter, Joseph Erioubu, David Murrell, Aris Dionisio and guard Jerrick Ahanmisi.

The Hotshots are entering the Finals coming off a 3-1 semifinals victory over the Phoenix Fuel Masters while the Beermen went 3-0 over the Ginebra Gin Kings in their side of the battle.

“I think we are used to that,” said Victolero on his wards failing to sweep the semifinals. “It’s all about mindset. If your mind says you are tired, then that will show.”

“But my players are used to playing every other day, we are used to that kind of situation,” he added.

Magnolia stuck with Tyler Bey in the entire conference where he churned in efficient numbers of 27 points, 14 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.3 steals in 16 games.

Mark Barroca and Paul Lee are in their best element, too, with 13.4 and 11.6 points averages, respectively.

Jio Jalalon’s 10.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 16 games will also be a big threat to San Miguel Beer’s backcourt, with Abueva who was on medical leave expected to contribute more than the 8.4 points and 5.4 rebounds averages in the seven games he played in the Commissioner’s Cup.

“In terms of condition, this team is full of professionals and they know what to do,” Victolero said.

San Miguel Beer changed its import thrice—from Tyler Stone to Ivan Aska and finally former Indiana Pacers Bennie Boatwright, who’s been dominant with 35.6 points, 12 rebounds and 3.4 assists in seven games.

Gallent of course has seven-time Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo, who’s deadly with averahes of 16.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.8 blocks in nine games after recovering from a fractured right hand.