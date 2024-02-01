Sen. Go calls for ‘prudent’ spending amid Cha-cha issue

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go attended the Senate hearing conducted by the Committee on Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation on Tuesday, January 30, on alleged bribery to garner signatures for the people’s initiative (PI) to amend the 1987 Philippine Constitution.

The senator expressed his firm stance against what he perceived as a “deceptive” maneuver to alter the nation’s charter.

During the hearing, some witnesses alleged that they were approached by individuals and groups to ask for their signatures in exchange for commitments that they will receive assistance from the government without fully explaining to them that they are already signing a petition for the PI.

Earlier, Go and his fellow senators donned white attire and armbands on January 29, symbolizing their collective stand against the controversial People’s Initiative and in defense of the Senate as an institution upholding ‘checks and balances’ in government.

Underlining the significance of maintaining a balance of power within the government, Go described the current initiative as a veiled effort serving some politicians rather than the populace. He urged Filipinos to be vigilant and aware of their rights, especially if they feel misled by those pushing for the initiative.