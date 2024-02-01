Prime Infra waste unit unveils MRF

Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc. (PWS) inaugurated early this week its automated Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) in Cebu that uses state-of-the-art equipment for waste segregation and storage.

PWS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Razon-led Prime Infra, said the “state-of-the-art MRF embodies innovation, and our commitment to building a regenerative future.”

Company chairman Katrina Razon said equipment was procured from Europe and Asia, such as the vibrating sieves, baler systems, magnetic separators, as well as air density separator to maximize resource recovery leading to landfill avoidance, thus preventing over 15,000 tons of methane emissions per annum.

Also present during the inauguration were Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama, Consolacion Mayor Teresa Alegado, Cebu City Councilors, and Department of Environment and Natural Resources Undersecretary Juan Miguel Cuna.

“Our goal is to further enhance our process flow and to essentially go back to our original objective of turning waste into sustainable fuels to further reduce methane emissions and for our country to be able to provide sustainable fuels to the global market,” said Chief Administrative Officer Minerva Matibag and Market Sector Lead for Waste Cara Peralta.

PWS is also expanding its operations by developing other facilities across the country.