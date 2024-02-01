PLDT and Smart top Philippine Quill, bag back-to-back Company of the Year awards

PLDT and Smart brought home a total of 28 trophies, including back-to-back Company of the Year citations, at the recently concluded 20th Quill Awards.

Given by the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) Philippines during its first face-to-face ceremony post-pandemic, the 20th Philippine Quill Awards recognized excellence in business communication, emphasizing its use to achieve goals and make a difference in the society.

“The Company of the Year award is given to the organization with the most pioneering initiatives that are not only aligned with business objectives, but also leave an indelible imprint on the lives of a multitude,” said Kane Errol Choa, chair of the International Association of Business Communicators Asia Pacific Region (IABC APAC).

“We are humbled and honored for being recognized as Company of the Year for a second year in a row. This back-to-back recognition reinforces our commitment to sustaining strategic programs that benefit those who need them most, and initiate pioneering initiatives aligned to the business, leaving no one behind,” said Cathy Yang, FVP & Group Head for Corporate Communications, PLDT and Smart.

PLDT and Smart received a total of 14 Excellence Awards for:

• PLDT & Smart Mind Your Health Program;

• PLDT & Smart Pamana Service Awards

• PH Digicon 2022: Boundless

• PLDT Home’s #DoItBetter at Home

• Bossing for the Win! by PLDT Global’s TINBO

• Better Today for Kids

• Better Today Power Move Project

• Better Today Time Capsule Project

• Buy Local, Buy Smart: E-newsletter Campaign

• FarmSmart Farm; Innovation Generation

• Innovation Generation

• Project MOSAIC (Movement on Safeguarding And Internet safety of Children)

• TNT Affordaloads; and

• TNT Free Tiktok for All

The group was also recognized with 13 merit awards for programs and tools in the areas of brand and corporate communication, cybersecurity and data privacy, disaster resilience, diversity and inclusion, digital wellness and online child safety, education, employee engagement, and sustainability. [END]

About PLDT

PLDT is the Philippines’ largest fully integrated telco company. Through its principal business groups — from fixed line to wireless — PLDT offers a wide range of telecommunications and digital services across the Philippines’ most extensive fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and cellular networks.

PLDT is listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE:TEL) and its American Depositary Shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:PHI). PLDT has one of the largest market capitalizations among Philippine-listed companies.

Further information can be obtained by visiting www.pldt.com