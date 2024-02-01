Korean mystery drama ‘Wonderful World’ to premiere March 1 on Disney+

WHEN a professor’s son is killed without consequence, she will go to extraordinary lengths to exact her revenge in Wonderful World, a new Korean drama coming March 1 to Disney+. After a successful career that saw Eun Soohyun climb to the top of her field as a professor of psychology and a household name as a writer, she is brought crashing back to earth following the death of her son at the hands of others. Driven into a spiraling depression, Soohyun becomes consumed by one thought—revenge.

Starring Kim Namjoo (Misty, Queen of Housewives) as Eun Soohyun, a successful professor suffering from depression following the death of her son; and Cha Eunwoo (True Beauty, A Good Day to be a Dog) as Gwon Seonyul, a medical school dropout who bonds with Soohyun over their similar traumas, Wonderful World is written by Kim Jieun and directed by Yi Seungyoung (Tracer, Voice 2).

Wonderful World joins a whole host of award-winning Korean content now available on Disney+, including Moving, about a group of South Korean spies working to protect their super powered children from harm and exploitation at the hands of malicious government agencies; as well as The Worst of Evil, a fast-paced crime thriller that sees volatile police officer Park Junmo infiltrate a dangerous new gang in an attempt to bring them down from the inside; as well as an extensive library of APAC originals and beloved international movies and shows.

Wonderful World can be streamed beginning March 1 on Disney+.